The US state department has spoken over the telephone to a man from Alabama who was recently captured in Ukraine while voluntarily assisting the war-torn nation's armed forces in their fight against Russia. The detained US national, a former military veteran, has been identified as Alexander Drueke and his talks with the country's administration were confirmed by his aunt Dianna Shaw. Earlier on June 9, Drueke along with another US military veteran, Andy Huynh, went missing while fighting alongside Ukrainian troops. According to media reports, they were later captured by the Russian forces.

"Drueke told the state department that he is fine, receiving food and water and has shelter as well as bedding. We want to believe all these things, and it’s Russia’s responsibility to make sure it’s all true. Having Drueke call and say these things tells me that Russia knows the world is watching how they treat," the man's aunt Shaw stated, as per The Guardian. Drueke, who served in the US Army, and Huynh, a member of the US Marine Corps, went missing after their unit came under intense assault in the northeastern part of Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

Zelenskyy promises to fight for Drueke’s release

Meanwhile, Drueke’s mother extended her gratitude to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for hailing her son and Huynh as heroes and promising to fight for their release. She stated that it was very encouraging to know that the Ukrainian government has vowed to take steps for their release.

"I want to thank President Zelenskyy for taking their situation seriously," Drueke’s mother was quoted by local media houses saying. According to reports, the Kremlin has termed Drueke and Huynh as foreign mercenaries. However, the duo's families have refuted this assertion, claiming that the two voluntarily enlisted to defend Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Russia says foreign mercenaries in Ukraine will face criminal charges

Furthermore, the United States has urged that everyone apprehended be treated as a prisoner of war, with assurances of humane treatment and fair trials. However, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated that foreign mercenaries in Ukraine are not fighters and will face criminal charges. Earlier this month, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the number of foreign combatants in Ukraine has dropped from 6,600 to around 3,500 as of now.

