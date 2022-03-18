Amid escalations in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the White House informed that it is keeping a close watch on Russia and its negotiations with Ukraine. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said that the US was involved in the talks between the two countries and was closely watching their actions. The White House secretary added that the US was continuing its efforts to support the Ukrainians.

Speaking in White House’s daily press briefing, Jen Psaki on Thursday said that the US was involved in the talks between Moscow and Kyiv. However, she added that the country will continue to closely watch the Russian side while engaging with Ukraine in the coming days. Answering a question on whether the White House supported negotiations between the two countries, Psaki said, “We are engaging with Ukraine to discuss. Will continue to closely watch the Russians.”

Furthermore, speaking on the US involvement in talks between Russia and Ukraine, she said that there has been no impact by the diplomatic talks that have been going on with Putin’s Moscow. “Well, we’ve been involved in a couple of ways. One, we’ve been leading the effort to build support in the global community to put in place sanctions that are crippling the Russian economy, to provide military support and economic support to the Ukrainians that strengthen their hand as they participate in these discussions and negotiations,” Psaki said.

“We also engage every day with Ukrainians to discuss. Obviously, I would note that, as you know, our National Security Advisor also talked to his counterpart yesterday as well. But we are continuing to support the Ukrainians’ efforts. What our concern is, these diplomatic talks, as they’re ongoing, have seen no effort or evidence that President Putin and the Russians are de-escalating. And that is really what we are going to continue to closely watch,” the White House Press Secretary said.

It's up to China to take a stand: Psaki on talks between Biden and Xi Jinping

Meanwhile, Psaki also answered a query on US President Joe Biden’s talk with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and said that it was China’s call to make a stand.

“It's up to the Chinese which side they want to stand. This is an opportunity for him to speak directly, leader to leader, about a range of issues. Of course, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be a part of the talk and how President Xi sees the role of China in that conflict will be a part,” Psaki added.

US President Joe Biden is set to speak to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, over a call on Friday. The details regarding the phone call between Biden and Jinping were announced by the White House Press Secretary.

Both the leaders are set to discuss handling the competition between China and the US, Russia's attack against Ukraine as well as other matters which are of mutual concern. Jen Psaki in an earlier statement emphasised that the telephonic conversation between Biden and Xi Jinping is a part of the "ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication" between two countries.

Image: AP