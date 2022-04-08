US To Hold Talks With China Over Russia-Ukraine War, Focus On Sanctions Against Moscow

Amid severe western sanctions and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war entering day 44, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has hinted toward a possible negotiation between the United States and China on the Ukraine situation and further on sanctions against Russia.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, the White House spokeswoman after being questioned about any possible conversations of the US with China in the near future concerning the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, said, "There will be ongoing conversations with China, I would expect, including our expectation that they abide by sanctions and that they do not provide material support to Russia."

Further, without revealing any further details on the channels through which the communication will be planned, Psaki stated, "I don’t have anything to predict in terms of which channel it will happen through next, but certainly I would expect there will be ongoing and continued conversations."

During this while, she also spoke about the military aid provided to Ukraine by the US saying that the country has already committed to providing $1.7 billion of weapons as security assistance to Ukraine at the beginning of the war. She also noted the US had recently announced $100 million for javelin missile systems calling it a critical weapon for the Ukrainians to fight against Russian aggression.

China continues to avoid blaming Russia

Notably, this comes at a time when China continues to show no signs of undermining the western sanctions or further imposing their own sanctions on Russia concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Recently, China had also spoken on the civilian killings in Ukraine calling it disturbing and further urging for a proper investigation before making "unfounded accusations" which clearly indicated China's attempt to decline blaming Russia. On the other hand, while hitting out at the United States, China has accused it of exploiting the situation in Ukraine and "making a fortune" out of it. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated that the US has taken advantage of the situation in Ukraine while the sanctions have resulted in an influx of refugees, capital outflow, and energy shortages in Europe.

