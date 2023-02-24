US To Impose New Sanctions On Russia, Deploys 1st Permanent Forces To NATO's Eastern Flank

US President Joe Biden led administration on Friday will announce a new tranche of sanctions on about 200 Russian individuals and entities to weaken Russia's resolve in Ukraine as Kyiv marks the one-year war anniversary of the invasion. The US seeks to cripple the sources that bolster Mosocw's military and technology sectors that strengthen the invading armed troops. The White House, in a statement, said that Moscow will be added to a list comprising third-country actors in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, all of whom support Russian invasion.

First-ever permanent US forces presence on NATO's eastern flank

Scores of Russian financial institutions, Russian banks, and Russia's defense technology industry will also be targeted, the White House noted. The Biden administration has also deployed more than 20,000 additional US troops to Europe and established the first-ever permanent US forces presence on NATO's eastern flank, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced, Friday. Biden had announced his plans to bolster NATO's security and bring in more American troops for the long haul. He had announced plan for the permanent basing of a US military garrison in Poland last year during the meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Madrid.

"US will permanently station the US Army V Corps forward command in Poland," Biden had said during his speech, adding that he is sending two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the UK to enhance NATO's defensive posture.

United States' new sanctions measures to be announced Friday will target "key sectors that generate revenue for Putin," noted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the presser. People familiar with the development told the American newspaper WSJ that the sanctions will be disclosed this week by the Treasury and State departments. And it will include dozens of Russian governors and the family members of Russian government officials, close aides of Russia's President Putin. As Ukraine marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo made a speech, noting that the Kremlin has been making "all-out efforts" to evade the Western sanctions.

Biden had unveiled prospects of blacklisting more Russian entities during his unannounced Ukraine visit, and later to Warsaw. "Putin no longer doubts the strength of our coalition," Biden said in a speech. "But he still doubts our conviction. He doubts our staying power. He doubts our continued support for Ukraine." The US President emphasized that Putin "was wrong" in assuming Ukraine will collapse within weeks and that NATO would fracture.