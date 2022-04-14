US To Provide More Intel To Help Ukraine Target Russian Military Units In Crimea, Donbass

Amid the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, the United States is set to supply the war-torn nation with more intelligence to attack Russian military formations in Russian-occupied Donbas and Crimea, according to a Wall Street Journal report. As a part of a transition in US assistance that also includes a new security aid package with stronger equipment, the Biden administration is significantly expanding the intelligence it is giving to Ukraine's forces so they may target Moscow's military divisions in Donbas and Crimea.

The new intelligence guidance comes as the White House said that it will send nearly $800 million in additional weapons to Kyiv. Following a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, President Joe Biden pledged an additional $800 million in the military and other security aid to Ukraine.

Today, I spoke with President Zelenskyy and shared with him that my Administration is authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/i1xlClxnUB — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2022

US to supply more of the weaponry and capabilities to Ukraine

President Biden vowed that the support will include more of the weaponry and capabilities that the US has already delivered to Ukraine. According to a press release from the White House, artillery systems, artillery rounds, as well as armoured personnel carriers are among the new capabilities which will be provided to Ukraine. US President has also given the approval for the transfer of more helicopters.

In addition to this, Biden further stated that the United States, along with its allies and partners have supported Ukraine with a constant supply of armaments, which has been vital in the country's struggle against the Russian invasion. He added, “It has helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We cannot rest now. As I assured President Zelenskyy, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom,” as per the release.

It is worth noting that the US-authorised military aid comes on top of a $1.7 billion in military equipment that has already been supplied to Ukraine since the commencement of the "premeditated and unprovoked" war by Russia on February 24. As per Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, the assistance was in addition to the $2.4 billion in aid provided to Kyiv under Joe Biden's presidency.

Meanwhile, Moscow has asserted that it will commence missile assaults on major sites in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. According to Russian state-owned media channels, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) is planning to attack key government infrastructure as well as military headquarters. The statement reaffirmed warnings made by the Russian Ministry of Defense on March 1.

(Image: AP)