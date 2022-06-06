US Unsure UN's Talks With Russia Will Free Stranded Ukrainian Grain At Black Sea Ports

As the United Nations held talks with the government of the Russian Federation to free the Ukrainian grains stranded at the ports in the Black Sea, Biden administration officials appeared highly sceptical about whether the discussions would yield any fruitful results. US State Department officials have cited recent remarks made by Vladimir Putin that he would remove the blockade of Ukraine's ports in exchange for relieving the sanctions coordinated by the US, EU, UK and the ally nations.

“It’s hard to view the Russian offers in good faith considering how they are actively and intentionally destroying food products in Ukraine and exacerbating global food insecurity,” a US official, who wasn’t identified with name told Politico in context to Russia’s blockade of Black Sea ports that has been hindering Ukraine’s grain exports.

Some of the Republican officials on the Foreign Relations Committee labelled Moscow’s demand for sanctions relief in exchange for easing the Black Sea blockade as “blackmail.”

Russia's Putin's proposal 'complicating fragile negotiation'

Kremlin's proposal is complicating the 'fragile' negotiations, a UN official told Politico. The talks were held just two days ago by a top humanitarian official of the UN to remove the blockade in Russia. An official from the United States described the Kremlin's proposal of blockade removal as “extortion diplomacy.” Biden administration officials have rejected the prospects of easing any economic pressure on the Kremlin in exchange for a deal to let the Ukrainian grains transit the Black Sea. It is to note that the Kremlin has also held a separate negotiation with Turkey. The latter has also requested Russia to allow a safe passage for Ukrainian grain to the world market as developing nations grapple with a high rate of inflation and food crisis.

A UN official, Martin Griffiths, on Friday, met with the Russian officials from the ministries of defense and foreign affairs for lifting Ukraine’s Black Sea ports blockade. Rebeca Grynspan, the other UN official leading the negotiations, rejected the Kremlin officials’ demands for sanctions relief. “The bottom line is that, apart from leveraging overland routes, we need to get the ports back up and running so we can boost food supplies for those most in need,” a State Department spokesperson told Politico on condition of anonymity. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield also expressed support for discussions being held between the UN, Turkey, and Russia.

Thomas Greenfield refuted Vladimir Putin’s claims that sanctions have been keeping Russia from exporting agricultural products like fertilizer, which has caused the global food shortage leading to uncontrollable inflation.

In a telephone conversation on May 28, Russia's President Vladimir Putin offered to his French counterpart President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assurance of transporting blocked Ukrainian grains provided the West removed the barrage of sanctions imposed on Russia. "Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports," the Kremlin account of the conversation, stated. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in turn told his Ukrainian ally, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that Britain is ready to help free Ukraine's stranded grain exports along with the G7 partners.