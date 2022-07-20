US Warns Americans Against Travelling To Russia, Could Be Arrested On 'spurious Charges'

The US State Department on Tuesday released a fresh advisory for Americans against travelling to Russia. In a statement, the authorities upped its 'risk indicator', saying that US citizens planning a trip to Russia could be "wrongfully detained" by Moscow on "spurious charges." It further emphasised that the Americans travelling to Russia could also face arbitrary enforcement of local law.

The authorities also warned that there is a potential for harassment against "singled out" Americans by Russian security officials. The advisory listed a number of reasons why US citizens must avoid travelling to Russia, the foremost being the "unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces." Further, the absence of a proper flight facility and limited assistance from the non-operational US embassy in Moscow could also add to the woes of those mulling visits.

"The Department has determined that at least one U.S. national is wrongfully detained by the Russian government. Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, singled out U.S. citizens in Russia for detention and/or harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and have convicted them in secret trials and/or without presenting credible evidence," US State Department advisory said in a comprehensive advisory.

Further, the US State Department also stressed that inoperable US debit and credit cards in Russia could contribute to the plight of stranded American citizens. "Options to electronically transfer funds from the United States are extremely limited as a result of sanctions imposed on Russian banks. There are reports of cash shortages within Russia," the advisory highlighted.

Urging to exercise increased caution, the US also appealed to American residents in Russia to depart immediately using overland routes by cars and buses in case unable to avail flights.

Dubbing the situation along the Russia-Ukraine border "dangerous and unpredictable," the State Department noted that several countries have suspended flights in and out of Russia. In addition, numerous countries have also shut down airspace for Russian flights leaving very limited access to depart from Russia. The US also advised Americans against travelling by land anywhere near the Ukraine border.

Moscow 'laying groundwork' to capture more of Ukraine's land: US

Amid the escalation of Moscow's war against Kyiv, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday issued a worrisome warning, saying that Russia is planning to capture more strategic regions in Ukraine. Addressing a press conference, Kirby detailed a report by US intelligence officials, which showed ample evidence to prove that Russia was drafting plans "out of the rulebook." He added that Moscow could force Ukraine to hold early elections by September for a "more concerted and strategic effort" for more territorial gains.

