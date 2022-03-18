In view of the Russian attacks witnessed across Ukraine claiming the lives of several civilians, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a press briefing on Thursday and said that every war crime will be documented and further be presented before the International Court of Crime. This comes following reports of Russian forces bombing the theatre in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the State Department, Blinken said, "Department of State experts are in the process of documenting and evaluating potential war crimes in Ukraine to help international efforts towards accountability."

He mentioned that experts are in the process of documenting and evaluating potential war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Blinken further said that in an attempt to strengthen Ukraine's military in its fight against Russia, President Joe Biden has announced $800 million additional military assistance to Ukraine. This came after Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a virtual address to Congress and appealed for more help in fighting Russia’s invasion.

"President Biden said that, in his opinion, war crimes have been committed in Ukraine. Personally, I agree. Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime," he stated.

It is to be noted that in the previous week, the US announced $200 million in security aid for Ukraine while in February, a $350 million arms package was approved.

Blinken on China’s support to Russia

Antony Blinken said, "China is not condemning Russia and instead, supporting them with military equipment. China that chooses to support Russian aggression will face consequences."

It is to be mentioned that China and Russia have become increasingly closer to each other and isolated from the West under the rule of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Blinken said that Biden has warned Xi of retention if Beijing continues to provide military aid to Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war

As per updates on day 22 of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian aircraft bombed a theatre where more than a thousand civilians were sheltering. In a residential part of Kyiv, a downed missile caused casualties. Southern cities of Ukraine were attacked by Russian naval forces from the Black Sea.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that about 700 people have been reported dead since Russia declared war on February 24. He further mentioned that issues like severe disruption to health services and access to basic commodities are faced due to the destruction of infrastructure.

(Image: AP)