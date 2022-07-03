As the forces of Russia and Ukraine continue to engage in the ravaging war, US National Security Council (NSC) coordinator John Kirby stated that it's not Washington's role to press Kyiv to engage in peace talks with Moscow. “It’s time for the United States to continue to support Ukraine, and that’s what we are doing,” Kirby told a journalist on Fox News Sunday. He went on to say that the decision of whether and when to pursue a diplomatic settlement with Russia would always be made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Zelenskyy gets to determine how victory is decided and when and on what terms. And what we’re going to do is continue to make sure that can succeed on the battlefield so that he can succeed at the table. But even President Zelenskyy will tell you that the time is not now for those discussions," the US NSC coordinator added. According to reports, Russian troops continue to make steady progress in Ukraine's eastern region and launched recent strikes on Kyiv and other cities in the country. Kirby also commended Ukrainian forces, saying that they have resisted Russian invaders far more successfully than anyone anticipated.

Kirby hails Ukrainian forces for bravely resisting invaders

“The Ukrainians are fighting really bravely and skillfully. They are not only working to defend their territory but also counter-attacking the invaders," Kirby told Fox News.

Notably, the US along with its allies have continued to support Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale war on February 24. Recently, US President Joe Biden stated that his administration is preparing a new military aid package worth $800 million for Ukraine to resist Russian aggression. He made the statement on the second day of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Madrid on June 30.

Ukraine might resume peace talks with Russia in August

Meanwhile, David Arakhamiya, People's Deputy of Ukraine, has hinted that his country might resume peace talks with Russia in August. Notably, the Ukrainian government has made it clear that the country will not accept any ceasefire settlement that involves ceding territory to Moscow. Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine's chief negotiator in the halted peace negotiations, declared that any concession to Russia would be nothing but a postponed conflict.