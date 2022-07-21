Vladimir Putin Calls For More Transparent, People-friendly Democracy In Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday, opined that democracy in his country should become more transparent. Speaking at a Kremlin-organised event, the 69-year-old called for increased participation by people in mechanisms of the government. It is pertinent to note that Putin has been widely accused of curtailing freedom of speech in his country and arresting those who criticised him.

"I am convinced that in order to be strong, independent and competitive, we need to fine-tune and make more just and transparent the mechanisms of citizens’ participation in the life of the country, including the mechanisms of government by the people, direct democracy, people’s role in solving problems vital for society and its citizens," the Russian leader said at the forum ‘Strong Ideas for a New Time’ organised by the Agency for Strategic Initiative, according to TASS.

Furthermore, the Kremlin leader underscored the importance of sovereignty and said that it was “freedom of national development and consequently of each individual separately.” He emphasised that sovereignty primarily depended on a responsible, active and nationally oriented society. Notably, safeguarding the sovereignty of the Russian Federation was one of the main arguments that Putin made before attacking Ukraine in February.

"We can achieve the results that we need only by relying on the creative potential of our people," Putin emphasised. Speaking at the forum, the Kremlin leader assured that “all his constructive and sound proposals will enjoy support.” He added that it was “necessary to fully engage the mechanism of implementing citizens’ socially relevant projects that are being set up by the government, Vnesheconombank and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives with the participation of regions."

'Putin attempting to divide Europe': Olaf Scholz

Apart from sabotaging democratic rights, Putin has been accused of multiple other things. Recently, Putin was said to fear that a "spark of democracy" is spreading through Russia amid the war in Ukraine. Speaking to Muenchner Merkur newspaper, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that Putin was trying to divide Europe and take back the world to the phase divided by influence.

"The Russian President must accept that there is a community of law-based democracies in his neighbourhood that is growing ever closer together...," the German Chancellor said. "He clearly fears the spark of democracy spreading to his country," he added.

