Vladimir Putin Terms Cyber Aggression & Sanctions Against Russia As 'failures' Amid War

Amid back-to-back sanctions being placed on Russia by the West, President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a meeting with the Russian Security Council. Speaking at the meeting, Putin said that the cyber aggression against Russia, as well as the ‘sanctions attack’ from the rest of the world, have failed. He claimed that Moscow, which is continuing its invasion of Ukraine, was ready for the ‘attacks’.

As per the details of the meeting updated on the Kremlin website on Friday, Putin directed for conducting a comprehensive assessment of the measures taken against the country. Meanwhile, Putin at the security council meeting also dismissed the anti-Russia sanctions and termed them as failures. "Already today we can say that cyber aggression against us, as well as in general the sanctions attack on Russia, have failed,” Putin was quoted by state-owned news agency, TASS.

“On the whole, we were ready for this attack, and this is the result of the systematic work that has been carried out in recent years," Putin reportedly said in the meeting. According to the Russian President, restrictions on foreign information technologies and products became a tool to put pressure on Russia. He further mentioned that a number of Western suppliers unilaterally stopped technical support of their equipment in Russia, and added that Russian companies, authorities and administrations could introduce new foreign information technologies and products due to this.

Dismissing the cyber aggression against the country, the head of the state pointed out that Russian specialists were engaged in protecting the country's information and communication networks amid the Ukraine war. "They managed to do a lot, including the creation of their own unique technologies. The very work in this area received clear management and regulatory contours, adequate to the challenges of the time,” he said.

“For example, strategic planning documents were adopted that identified the main threats and risks in this area and specific steps to neutralise them," Putin was quoted as saying by TASS. The Russian president also discussed the large number of companies that restricted trade with Moscow following its attack on Ukraine.

Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Russia

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine continues unabated on its 87th day, the Canadian government has decided to impose more embargoes on Kremlin in a bid to mount pressure on Vladimir Putin. As per the reports of CTV, on Friday, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced fresh sanctions against Putin's regime, including a ban on Russian vodka, caviar and diamond imports.

Canada is also prohibiting the shipment of cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, designer apparel, training shoes and sportswear to Russia. Exports of jewellery, art and even kitchenware from Canada to Russia are also prohibited under the sanctions package. Joly also announced the sanctioning of 14 more individuals including Russian oligarchs who have ties to the Russian Federation.

Image: AP