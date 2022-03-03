Vladimir Putin's Wax Figure From Grevin Museum In Paris Removed Amid Ukraine Invasion

The Grevin Museum in Paris has decided to remove Russian President Vladimir Putin's wax figure after it was damaged by visitors in protest against the invasion of Ukraine. Reportedly, the museum is considering replacing the waxwork, which was created in 2000, with a model of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Amid the Russia-Ukraine war crisis, this is the first time in the museum's history that a statue has been withdrawn.

The waxwork is looking dishevelled after it was vandalised over the weekend, reported Sky News quoting Museum director Delhommeau.

"Given what has happened, we and our staff do not want to have to fix his hair and appearance every day," he added to Sky News.

Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin demands security from Finland & Sweden

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday, sent letters to authorities in Finland and Sweden asking them to provide security guarantees for Moscow amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The letter is being deemed as the Kremlin’s threat to both the Scandinavian countries over the possibility of them joining NATO. Backing the same, a report published in Spanish daily Marca stated that Putin views Finland and Sweden’s membership of the North Alliance as a direct threat to Russia and therefore has asked the countries to refrain from expanding their security measures at the expense of others.

Meanwhile, the first round of talks between Ukraine and Russia remained conclusive and diplomats left for the second round of negotiations late on Wednesday. As of now, more than 2,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Services. Meanwhile, Moscow said that 498 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in Ukraine since the invasion started. The devastating conflict has also triggered a migrant exodus into Europe with the number of immigrants now surpassing a million.

The second round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 3. A Ukrainian official has informed that the discussion will not be held in Belovezhskaya Pushcha in Belarus but in a different location. The Russian delegation's leader, Vladimir Medinsky, announced upon their arrival and stated that they are expecting their Ukrainian counterparts to reach soon.

