Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Hollywood actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised over USD 3 million in aid of Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-ravaged country following Vladimir Putin's invasion. As the full-fledged Russia-led invasion of Ukraine has entered Day 26, countries have increasingly shown solidarity with the eastern European country. Acknowledging their contribution, Ukrainian President Volodymyr held a video call with the celebrity couple and extended his gratitude for their efforts.

The Ukrainian Head of State shared images of the virtual meeting with the duo. Taking to Twitter, Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared words of praise that read, "Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $ 35 million and are directing them to Flex port and Airbnb to help refugees of Ukraine."

He concluded his message by writing, "Grateful for their support. I personally thanked them for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world."

It should be noted that actor Mila Kunis herself hails from Ukraine, and while introducing her bit- GoFundMe, she explained that the ongoing crisis is imperative to her as her roots go back to the region. She was born in 1983 in Chernivtsi, a city in the southern part of the country when her family decided to relocate to the United States in 1991.

Donations to GoFundMe are going to two entities, namely, freight transportation company Flexport, responsible for shipments of relief supplies to refugees relocating in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova; Airbnb which is granting temporary housing and accommodation to refugees from Ukraine. The statistics show that the association has successfully garnered more than 35 million USD after about 69,300 individuals rendered donations to the cause.

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Feb 24: UN

The United Nations revealed that more than 3.25 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, with nearly two million residents crossing the border into Poland. Many of the refugees are headed to neighbouring countries, including Romania, Moldova, and Poland. Also, nearly 6.48 million Ukraine residents have been internally displaced or coerced to abandon their homes in search of shelter and safety.