Volodymyr Zelenskyy Seeks Help To Unblock Ukrainian Ports To Prevent Global Food Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, called upon the international community to take immediate steps to end the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports. As Putin’s forces continued to strike Odesa, Zelenskyy emphasised that many countries were already on the brink of food shortage due to a lack of Ukrainian agricultural exports. He warned that the situation could become “frightening” over time if Moscow continued to annihilate Ukrainian ports.

Zelenskyy’s remarks in the aftermath of his talks with European Council President Charles Michel, who visited Odesa on Monday. Notably, the EU leader was forced to take cover as Russian Missiles struck the port city during his visit. Speaking about the same, Zelenskyy said it was the first time since World War II that Odesa was without routine port work. The Southern city of Odesa hosts the largest port of the country and its fall, along with Mariupol, could completely cut off Ukraine from maritime trade.

"For the first time in decades and decades, in Odesa there is no regular movement of the merchant fleet, there is no routine port work. This has probably never happened in Odesa since World War Two," Zelenskyy said in a video address."And this is a blow not only to Ukraine. Without our agricultural exports, dozens of countries in different parts of the world are already on the brink of food shortages. And over time, the situation can become, frankly, frightening."

We are not intimidated by Russia.

Marking #EuropeDay🇪🇺 in Odesa🇺🇦 with @Denys_Shmyhal.@ZelenskyyUa joined us via video.



Your courage is impressive.

The EU’s humanitarian, economic and military support will not waver.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/y9x3FYlowW — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 9, 2022

In 2021, pre-war In Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest exporter of maize (corn) and the sixth-largest wheat exporter, according to International Grains Council data. But nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are now stuck in Ukraine amidst the Russian blockade, a UN food agency official said on Friday. "Immediate measures must be taken to unblock Ukrainian ports for wheat exports," Zelenskyy had earlier said on his Telegram messaging channel.

Odesa under attack

Ukraine's Operational Command "South" claimed that Russian forces fired at least six cruise missiles from aircraft that hit Odesa, while one was targetted at the Ukrainian military's command post on May 7. In the latest operational report, it further stated that the missiles were launched from a multi-role Russian SU-35 fighter jet from the Black Sea. The Operational Command further stated that Russian troops have been attacking Ukrainian port cities and the Snake Island near Crimea from crucial naval positions.