Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks Latin American Leaders For Aid, Russian Invasion Condemnation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has remained on his heels to bolster support from the global community against the Russian Federation as the war continues to escalate in eastern Europe for over 128 days. On Friday, the embattled President held a series of telephonic conversations with his Latin American counterparts in an attempt to buttress support and rebuild old relations. "I continue to establish relations with an important region- Latin America," Zelenskyy wrote in a Twitter post after a call with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez Prenza and their Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric.

In a 35-minute call, the president of the war-torn nation thanked Prenza for the bulk humanitarian assistance delivered to Ukraine as well as public condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war he waged on February 24.

I continue to establish relations with an important region - Latin America. Talked with President @alferdezprensa, thanked for humanitarian aid, condemnation of Russian aggression and suspension of Russian membership in the #UN Human Rights Council. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 1, 2022

According to a press release by Argentina's Presidential office, Prenza reportedly offered help to the Ukrainian leader to facilitate negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Latin America is a continent of peace that rejects the use of force and promotes dialogue to resolve conflicts," President Prenza, who is the current head of the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States, told his Ukrainian counterpart. It is pertinent to mention that even though Prenza was inclined towards improving relations with Putin, he was vocal about his discontent with the "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine.

Separately in a call with Chile's President Boric, Zelenskyy noted, "Distance is not an obstacle for friendly countries." Zelenskyy said he was glad to establish relations with the newly-elected President. "Thanked for the support in the UN, humanitarian aid for Ukraine," the Ukrainian President wrote on Twitter. The leaders also discussed the possibility of involving Chilean specialists in demining Ukrainian territories. In response, President Boric said he "expressed solidarity" with Ukrainians and "support to the condemnation of the invasion in international organisations." He told Zelenskyy that Ukraine "has a friend in South America."

Distance is not an obstacle for friendly countries. Glad to establish contact with the newly elected President of Chile @gabrielboric. Thanked for the support in the UN, humanitarian aid for 🇺🇦. Discussed the possibility of involving Chilean specialists in demining 🇺🇦 territories — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 1, 2022

Zelenskyy's discussions with his Argentinian and Chilean counterparts come about two weeks after he spoke to Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso which Zelenskyy described as the "beginning of a new policy of restoring relations with Latin America." The Ukrainian leader also engaged in comprehensive discussions over support and solidarity with Ecuadorian President Alejandro Giammattei a little over two weeks ago.

Zelenskyy thanks Joe Biden for new military aid

The US on Friday added to its relentless efforts in strengthening Ukraine. American President Joe Biden approved an additional $820 million in military assistance package to ramp up Kyiv's air defence systems. The aid package includes two NASAMS air defence systems and ammunition for the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy thanked Biden for the additional military aid that will help Ukraine galvanise its defences in the wake of the ongoing invasion. "Today I am particularly grateful to the USA and President Biden personally for announcing, on this very day, a new aid package for Ukraine, which includes very powerful NASAMS systems – anti-aircraft missile systems which will significantly strengthen our air defence capabilities. We have worked hard in order to secure this," Zelenskyy said in a Twitter post. This came after Ukraine made a strategic gain in the craggy speck of land in the Black Sea - Snake Island - following Russia's "hasty" retreat.

(Image: AP)