Russia-Ukraine War: Vorzel Falls To Putin's Forces, Russians Now 5 Miles From Kyiv

Ukraine's Vorzel city, which is located just 5 miles (8 kilometers) from capital Kyiv, has fallen to Russian forces, the country's Defence Ministry announced on Friday. Ukraine officials said that they have already lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the scene of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

The Russian forces are now moving dangerously close to Kyiv, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awaits as their 'number one target'. Russia has been pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital by unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks to the surrounding regions.

Defence experts believe that Russian strategic bombers are in the air over Kyiv while a large Russian military associate is headed from Sumy to capital city Kyiv. Locals have shared visuals of Russian Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters over Kyiv's water reservoir on Thursday night.

Also, Russian Buk AD systems were spotted in Kherson as the invasion of Ukraine continued. Further, Russia's military advancement at Hlukhiv is currently halted, while heavy clashes continue in Peremoha, in the northeast of Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy vows to remain in Kyiv amid attack

As Russia continues to bomb Ukraine, President Zelenskyy has vowed to stay in Kyiv - which is currently under attack from the Russian troops. Issuing a video to Ukrainian citizens, a determined Zelenskyy revealed that he was marked as the number one target of Russia. He added that he along with his family will remain in Ukraine.

"(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target. My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine," said Zelenskyy in a video message.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy said that 137 “heroes”, including 10 military officers, had been killed and 316 people wounded on the first day of the war with Russia. The dead included border guards on the Zmiinyi Island in the Odesa region, which was taken over by Russians.