'Waiting For Israel To Change Stance On Russia-Ukraine War', Says Zelenskyy's Advisor

Ukraine is waiting for Israel to change its stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Speaking to the Times of Israel, David Arakhamia, said that first and foremost, the war-torn country is waiting for the Jewish administration to lift the ban on the sale of weapons to Ukraine. He emphasised that Israeli Kamikaze drones are the best in the world and that Kyiv needs to procure them to resist Russian strikes.

Israel has been walking a diplomatic tightrope between both the warring sides as it tries to present itself as a potential mediator between them. With nearly 15% of its population migrants from the former Soviet Union, it is one of the very few countries that has been communicating with both Moscow and Kyiv in a bid to find a solution. Notably, Prime Minister Neftalli Bennett has refrained from blatantly condemning Moscow for its “unprovoked” military invasion but his cabinet members have been more conduit in slamming President Vladimir Putin.

“Russian massacres and war crimes carried out across the country.” Bennett condemned the said condemning Bucha atrocities last month, vowing to do “all we can to help.”

No weapons, only aid

Earlier in the war, Israel clearly refused Ukraine’s request for weapons and ammunition, citing its policy to maintain diplomatic ties with the Russian Federation. Instead, it sent 100 tons of humanitarian aid along with setting up a field hospital in the western part of the country. Meanwhile, speaking about the mediation efforts of PM Bennett, the Ukrainian official said, “We appreciate Prime Minister Bennett’s attempts [to mediate but think that they were not successful. We are ready to meet at any place including, of course, Jerusalem.”

It has been 84 days since the battle for Kyiv's sovereignty began. Nearly 8,000 civilian casualties have been recorded in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, United Nations (UN) stated. The statistics presented by United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) revealed that nearly 3,752 people have been killed while 4,062 have suffered from injuries, as of November 16 in Ukraine. Additionally, 4,031 casualties (2,014 killed and 2,017 injured) were reported in the eastern Donbas region.

