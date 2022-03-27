War In Ukraine Could Trigger Food Riots In Poor Nations, Warns WTO Chief Okonjo-Iweala

Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has continued for over a month, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has warned that rising global food costs due to conflict could lead to riots in the developing countries. As per Guardian, the WTO Director-General also raised alarm about the spillover effects of Russia's invasion, noting that many African countries rely on agricultural supplies from the Black Sea region, which is in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

She further stated that they ought to be concerned and war could have a significant influence on food prices this year and next year. She also claimed that the poorest countries will bear the brunt of the consequences of war. Okonjo-Iweala noted that 35 African countries rely on food imports from the Black Sea region, with Russia and Ukraine accounting for 24% of global wheat supplies.

Agriculture has long been a contentious topic at the WTO

Stressing that agriculture has long been a contentious topic at the WTO, she noted that the member states of the trade organistion have to avoid preserving their own food reserves. She further stated that it is critical that they learn from prior food crises and immunizations and that she is not sure that they will be able to fully reduce the consequences of the fighting in Ukraine due to the large number of people involved, but they can help.

The World Trade Organization's director-general further expressed concern that the violence will hamper Ukraine's planting season, as well as limit fertiliser supply, according to the Guardian. Ukraine usually donates half of its wheat to the World Food Programme. She said that if they don't think about how to limit the war's consequences, they are in for another disaster, not just this year, but next year.

WTO has 164 members, including Russia and Ukraine.

It is to mention that WTO has 164 members, including Russia and Ukraine. The organisation was formed on the principle that trade would lead to greater wealth and peace. Okonjo-Iweala said that the strategy was delivered for years and moved people out of poverty. She added that the fact that trade can aid in building resilience and achieving peace.

Image: AP