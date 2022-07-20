WATCH: Ukrainian Forces Inspect Snake Island For Mines After Russia's Exit; Rescue Cat

Ukrainian armed forces inspected and carried out demining work at Zmiiny Island also known as Snake Island, located approximately 35 kms from the Ukrainian coast. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, in a statement released on Facebook, stated that the troops found and removed Russia's weapons and technology. During the inspection of Snake Island, Ukrainian armed forces rescued a cat and it was evacuated to the region under Ukraine's control.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry released a video on Facebook which shows the troops carrying out inspection and demining work at Snake Island. Ukraine's soldiers also installed the Ukrainian flag on Snake Island. The troops of Ukraine on the Snake Island removed military equipment of Russian forces, including guidance and control systems, Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles, PZRK systems, grenades and combat magazines. In addition, Ukrainian armed forces found documents of Russian troops and electronic media of information at Snake Island. The Ukrainian forces have been carrying out demining and inspection of Snake Island after Russian forces withdrew from the island on June 30.

Ukraine accuses Russia of launching phosphorus bombs on Snake Island

Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian forces on Monday, July 1, accused the Russian forces of launching an airstrike with phosphorus bombs on Zmiiny Island. In a Facebook post, Zaluzhnyi asserted that Russia did not adhere to their statements which they had called their "goodwill gesture." He claimed that Russian forces carried out airstrike with phosphorus bombs on Snake Island "where they allegedly completed the task."

Notably, Russia had called its soldiers' pullout from Snake Island a "goodwill gesture," according to AP. However, the Ukrainian forces had claimed that the Russian forces were forced to leave the Black Sea Island after facing artillery and missile strikes from Ukraine's side. Ukraine's military, in a social media post, stated that the Odesa region had been fully liberated and Russian forces were "unable to withstand" the artillery, and missile strikes of Ukraine to flee the Snake Island.

Ukraine claims Russia lost 38,750 soldiers since February 24

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has claimed that Russia has lost 38,750 soldiers since the onset of the war. In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian armed forces said that the Russian army has suffered losses of 1700 tanks, 3905 combat armoured machines, 113 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 221 warplanes, and 188 helicopters since the war began on February 24. Apart from this, the Russian armed forces have lost 250 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 2775 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 ships or boats, 703 unmanned aerial vehicles, 70 special equipment and 167 cruise missiles.

