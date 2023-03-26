West Starting To Build New Axis: Putin Compares NATO To Nazi Germany Before WWII

Russian President Vladimir Putin compared the Western Alliance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation to the Axis powers led by Nazi Germany during WWII. On Saturday, the Russian president gave a passionate interview to Russian media in which he gave his opinions on how the Western alliance is rallying behind Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to the Russian news outlet, Sputnik, Putin accused NATO of “creating a new Axis” like Nazi Germany created before the devastating World War II started. He also assured that Ukraine would not be able to outgun Russia despite all the help it is getting from Western powers like the US and the UK.

The remarks from the Russian president came after he referred to the new strategic concept initiated by NATO to expand its alliance all around the world. “Last year, NATO agreed on a new strategic concept for the development of the alliance, directly stating that the bloc intends to develop relations with countries of the Asia-Pacific region… And they are directly listed, these countries, such as New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, and others... And they announced that they will create a global NATO", Putin said. "That is why Western analysts themselves are saying that the West is starting to build a new axis, similar to the one that was created back in the 30s by the fascist regimes in Germany and Italy, and militaristic Japan," he added.

During the interview, the Russian president also touched upon Moscow’s growing proximity to Beijing. He also responded to the growing concerns that this proximity can end up being a military threat to many. In the interview, the Kremlin head assured that the alliance with China is not a military alliance. However, on questions of the joint military exercises being conducted by China and Russia. Putin made it clear that everything regarding the joint military exercise is “transparent”. "Yes, we also cooperate in the military-technical sphere. We do not hide it, everything is transparent. There is nothing secret there," he said. The Russian president also pointed out the joint military drills conducted by “other countries”.

‘Western countries & Ukraine cannot outgun Russia’: Putin

According to Sputnik, the Russian president also commented on the billions of dollars worth of ammunition which is being sent to Ukraine by its western allies. While Putin stated that the help from the western alliance to Kyiv does pose a threat to the nation's security, however, he assured that Russia will not be outgunned in the war despite all the western interference. "Threats exist, of course. When weapons are supplied to a country we are in conflict with, this is always a threat. As far as how they can be assessed, of course, we know about the plans to supply them," the Russian president asserted. Overall, the Russian president went on to state that western actors are trying to prolong the conflict by helping Ukraine. The Russian president also mentioned that these western efforts can lead to a “greater tragedy”.