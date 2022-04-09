West's Action In Ukraine Could Lead To 'military Confrontation' Between US-Russia: Antonov

As the Russia Ukraine war entered its 45th day, Russia's Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, warned that the actions of the western countries in Ukraine could lead to a 'military confrontation' between the US and Russia.

Russia's envoy to the US slammed NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and said that the member countries have commenced military exploration of Ukraine. He further added that NATO has flooded Ukraine with western weaponry, thereby inciting further bloodshed. He warned that such involvement in Ukraine could be seen as a provocative action.

"The NATO member countries have commenced a military exploration of Ukraine. It was flooded with Western weaponry while President Vladimir Zelenskyy announced Kyiv's plans to acquire nuclear weapons which would threaten not only neighbouring countries but also the entire world... Actions of the West in Ukraine could lead to 'military confrontation' between the US and Russia," Antonov said according to the Sputnik News agency.

On Russia's 'special operation' in Ukraine

Speaking about Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine, the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the "special operation" in Ukraine is the result of the unwillingness of the Kyiv regime to stop the genocide of Russians. "The special operation in Ukraine is the result of the unwillingness of the Kyiv regime to stop the genocide of Russians by fulfilling its obligations under the international commitments," Antonov said. Speaking about Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic and Ukraine's plan to acquire nuclear energy, Antonov further added that Russia had no other choice but to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

Demand for LPR, DPR to be integrated into Russia

A separatist leader in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine on March 27, stated that a referendum may soon be held regarding the separatist regions joining Russia. The announcement comes just days after the Russian-backed Luhansk People's Republic militia in the eastern flank of Donbas, gained control of the government facilities in Rubizhne city. People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) announced on their Telegram channel that "the flag of the (LPR) is flying here now. This means for the local residents that, if the war has not ended yet, then it is in its final stages.”

Notably, Luhansk is one of two rebel territories backed by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to be declared an independent nation. Prior to the invasion, the parts of both the regions were controlled by Ukraine whereas the pro-Moscow rebels and the Russian forces have been able to seize the territories that have been pivotal to the latest escalation of the war in Ukraine. Putin had recognized the independence of two breakaway regions and had ordered military forces to deploy.

It is also pertinent to mention that from the end of March, the Russian troops have escalated their military aggression in the Donetsk region. This also comes in the backdrop of the referendum released on March 27, seeking the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) to be incorporated as a part of Russia. The integration of LPR and DPR into Russia has been a long-standing demand for creating a buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia.