West's Arms Supply To Ukraine May Lead To Conflict With NATO & Nuclear War, Warns Russia

Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned that the West’s rampant supply of arms and weaponry to Ukraine would escalate the conflict with NATO. This could escalate into a nuclear war, warned Medvedev, adding that it would be a "catastrophic scenario for everyone".

During his assessment of the war to state affiliated Tass Ukraine, Medvedev further wrote: "The pumping of weapons by NATO countries into Ukraine, the training of its troops to use Western equipment, the dispatch of mercenaries and the conduct of exercises by the countries of the alliance near our borders increase the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia instead of a ‘war by proxy’ they are waging."

“Such a conflict always has the risk of turning into a full-fledged nuclear war. This would be a catastrophic scenario for everyone,” warned Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Medvedev.

Cynicism of West could lead to war between NATO, Moscow

In statements to the foreign analysts in Moscow, Russian officials haven’t ruled out the possibility of a war between Moscow and NATO, saying that it does not subside. Moreover, the cynicism of Western “talking heads is becoming more and more frank,” they said.

Medvedev also debunked West’s false flag allegedly accusing Russia of using nuclear arsenal “scaring the world with a nuclear conflict into the agenda.”

"Even [former US President Donald] Trump recently got out with this. True, of course, just to spite [US President Joe] Biden. And, of course, the Europeans squeak with their thin voices," Medvedev said.

Medvedev was Russia’s placeholder president from 2008-2012 while President Putin had shifted into the prime minister’s seat to observe term limits. he had also launched scathing attacks at United States and its allies, asking them to "think about the possible consequences of their actions and “not to choke on their own saliva in the paroxysms of Russophobia.”

He also balatntly called out West's hypocricy, for flaring the war by supplying arms to Ukraine and training its troops to use the deadly weapons and advanced equipment to kill Russian forces. He reminded the West, in his analysis, the fatal consequences of a nuclear war. The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council asked EU, US and the allied nations "not to lie to yourself and others."