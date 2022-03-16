What Are Kamikaze Drones? All About 'Suicide Drones' Which US Might Transfer To Ukraine

US President Joe Biden is considering sending US-made Kamikaze drones, also dubbed as suicide or killer drones, to war-hit Ukraine as part of $1 billion security assistance. According to reports, Biden is considering sending lightweight and ultramodern Kamikaze drones, which can fly up to 40 minutes then bomb a target.

'Switchblade' drones will likely placate Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as the US has repeatedly opposed his calls for a no-flight zone over Ukraine, fearing that it could spread the war.

All you need to know about 'Suicide Drones'

Kamikaze drones are unmanned aircraft that don’t fire missiles but are missiles. They are capable of circling above a target and waiting for the perfect moment to strike with incredible precision.

US military has been used quietly for years in targeted killing operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. They come in two versions which are designed to target tanks and artillery positions.

Designed by Washington DC-based AeroVironment, the Switchblade 600 can hover for 40 minutes before diving down to the target at 115mph, destroying tanks and artillery positions. The lighter version Switchblade 300 is intended to kill people. It can hover for 15 minutes in the air before darting down at speed of 100mph.

Switchblade 600

Can pierce armoured vehicles

weights 50 lbs

Hovers above target for 40 minutes

Can travel 25 miles

Top speed of 115mph

Can be aborted at the last minute

Switchblade 300

Can kill people in open or in vehicle

Hovers above target for 15 minutes

Top speed of 100mph

Can be aborted at the last minute

Zelenskyy addresses US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday addressed the US Congress. He reiterated his demand for a no-fly zone over the war-hit country to protect it from Russian air assault.

“Is this a lot to ask for? To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people,” he asked members of Congress.

After observing the reluctance of NATO, Zelenskyy also proposes a new alliance, during his virtual address to the US Congress. "We propose to create a new alliance U-24 (United 24) to respond to the outbreak of any war within 24 hours."

Remembering the Pearl harbour attack in which "innocent people were attacked", Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is experiencing the same.

Image: Instagram-Aerovironment/AP