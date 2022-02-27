What Is St Javelin? Read To Know Why Is It Going Viral Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, an image symbolic of Ukraine’s struggles to survive amidst Russian attacks has gone viral online. An animated image of a saint with ‘Javelin’ in her arms is being portrayed as the icon of Ukraine’s war spirit. The Javelin, an anti-tank missile launcher, held by the saint in the viral image is also being used as the icon for Ukraine’s newly launched website to raise funds for the war.

The image of ‘St Javelin’ holding an anti-tank missile launcher named Javelin in her arms is now doing rounds on social media. The image has since become symbolic of Ukraine’s resistance in the ongoing war, primarily because of the Javelin missile launcher. The ‘Javelin’, originally designed by the US defence companies in the late 1980s is a shoot and scoot weapon. Weighing almost 50 pounds, the Javelin is fired by a single soldier.

The Javelin currently plays a crucial role in Ukraine’s defence against the Russian troop's attack. Based on reports, Ukrainian defence is dependent on the Javelin to combat Russian invaders. Ukraine purchased its first Javelin from the United States in 2018. Amid the rising tensions, the US, UK and Estonia have sent Javelin weapons to Ukraine. Next-generation light anti-tank weapons, stringer missiles, Bayraktar TB2 drones, 152mm artillery are among other major weapons used by the Ukraine troops in their defence against the Russian troops.

Ukraine on Saturday claimed that it destroyed a total of 14 Russian planes, 102 tanks and more in their defence against the invasion of Russian troops. It also claimed to have killed over 3,500 ‘Russian occupiers’. The Ukrainian military claimed that it destroyed 14 Russian planes, 8 helicopters, 102 tanks, 536 armoured vehicles and 15 artillery systems. It also claimed to have killed 3,500 Russian soldiers and taken another 200 as prisoners.

Russia-Ukraine war

The standoff between Kyiv and Moscow waded into war after Russia continued to amass over 1,50,000 troops along Russia-Ukraine borders. As per media reports, 50% of the said troops have invaded Ukraine further advancing towards Kyiv. The blitz intensified as Russian soldiers began raining air-raids on eastern European cities, heavily damaging life and property. Russia created a pretext for the invasion by recognising the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine, effectively violating a ceasefire deal signed in Minsk in 2015.

The developments led to Western nations imposing penalties on Putin and targeting officials in his cabinet. Furthermore, additional sanctions also prohibit Russia from engaging in business in international currencies, expanding to include beneficiaries of the war. Meanwhile, Ukraine has displayed a sturdy resistance against Russia and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered mass mobilisation and refused to surrender to Russia.

