Who Is Daleep Singh? All About Indian-origin Official Leading US' Sanctioning Of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing Ukraine's regions as "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" as "independent", which forced the United States to take hard steps against Moscow.

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a raft of new sanctions on Russia that would cut off the United States and Europe from providing any sort of funds to Russia.

Indian-American economic advisor, Daleep Singh, is playing a key role in the Biden administration's decision to impose tough economic sanctions on Moscow. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Daleep Singh is "back by popular demand" given the key role in his Russian policy of the administration.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Indian American Daleep Singh leads the US' efforts to impose sanctions on Russia

"Russia's long-awaited invasion of Ukraine has begun and so too has our response. Today, the president (Joe Biden) responded swiftly and in lockstep with allies and partners. The speed and coordination were historic. It took weeks and months to mount a decisive response," Singh told reporters in his opening remarks.

He stated that after discussing the matter overnight with Germany, Russia's Nord Stream II natural gas pipelines will not become operational. "That is a USD 11 billion investment in a prized gas pipeline controlled by Russia that will now go to waste, and it sacrifices what would have been a cash cow for Russia's coffers," he added.

Singh has also announced that the United States aims to relieve Moscow's geostrategic chokehold over Europe, which Russia dominates through its supply of gas. Singh believes that this decision will be a watershed moment in the world's energy independence from Russia. According to Singh, the United States will no longer allow transactions with Russian banks, with Europe following the same.

Who is Daleep Singh?

Daleep Singh, the Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, made his appearance in the White House Press Room for the second time in the last few days.

Belonging to a political background, Singh's great-granduncle was the first Asian-American elected to Congress. Singh holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and public policy from Duke University, followed by a dual Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration in international economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Harvard Kennedy School.

He has worked as an executive vice-president and head of the markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. He has also served as a deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury for international affairs and as acting Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Markets in the Obama administration.

With Inputs from ANI

Image: AP