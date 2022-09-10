Who Is The First World Leader To Stay Overnight In Kyiv Since Start Of Russia-Ukraine War?

Latvian President Egils Levites paid a two-day visit to the war-ravaged Ukrainian capital on Friday where he met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. According to a Xinhua report, the leaders held talks on various issues. Notably, the Latvian President has now become the first world leader to stay overnight in Kyiv since the onset of the war.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked Latvia and Poland for showing unwavering political, defense, and humanitarian support to Ukraine since the start of this war. Taking to Twitter, the President of Latvia Wrote, "Today I am in Kyiv to assure Zelenskyy of Latvia’s continued strong support for Ukraine until victory in this war. Latvia is your advocate. Latvia will help in the reconstruction effort."

Latvian President makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

9. septembrī Valsts prezidents Egils Levits ieradās Kijivā un tikās ar Ukrainas prezidentu Volodimiru Zelenski, lai apliecinātu Latvijas stingru atbalstu Ukrainai un pārrunātu Ukrainai nepieciešamo turpmāko politisko un praktisko atbalstu. 🇱🇻🇺🇦https://t.co/KDqE4bVit7 pic.twitter.com/OmL5CcGFI2 — Valsts prezidenta kanceleja (@Rigas_pils) September 9, 2022

The Latvian President stated that Ukraine not only needs a military, financial, and humanitarian support, but the war-ravaged nation is in extreme need of political support. He said, "Latvia is the ambassador of Ukraine in the European Union, NATO, the UN, and the whole world. Together with like-minded people, Latvia insists that negotiations should be started as soon as possible at the European Union level on the further development of Ukraine's candidate state status."

The Latvian leader expressed support for Ukraine against the Russian offensive. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also thanked Latvia for the assistance provided and emphasised that Latvia belongs to those countries that have provided proportionally the greatest support since the first day of the war.

During the meeting, the President of Latvia presented the Order of Viestura to the President of Ukraine, which was awarded to Zelenskyy by the decision of the Order Chapter on March 1, 2022. On the other hand, a plaque for E. Levit, dated April 13, 2022, was unveiled in Slava Alley near the Marija Palace. The plaque symbolizes the day when state leaders first arrived in Ukraine after the war started by Russia.

Image: Twitter/@Rigas_pils