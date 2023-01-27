With US And Germany, Canada And EU Allies Come Forward To Supply Advanced Tanks

Poland and Canada join with the US and Germany to support Ukraine against Russian aggression. While France and Italy would be closing the deal on supplying an air defense system to Ukraine, reported Sky News. Recently, the US and Germany have officially announced the deal to supply advanced military tanks to Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war. The US decision to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks followed Germany’s approval to supply 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Ukraine has been hoping for a weapons boost before Russia launches an expected offensive in spring.

Military boost for Ukraine in 2023

After US and Germany, other EU countries also joins the list of sending military tanks to Ukraine, reported Sky News. The list includes Poland, Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK. According to the Polish deputy defense minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz, "Tanks from our country could be sent within a few weeks". Further, Ukraine's ally, Germany has said that two Leopard tanks would arrive in Ukraine by the end of March, and a similar time frame has been announced by the UK.

Canada sends four Leopard-2 tanks

On the other hand, Canada has decided to send four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, said Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand. Taking to Twitter, Canadian Defence Minister Anita wrote, " In response to Ukraine's urgent request for tanks, I announced today that Canada is sending four combat-ready Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks. This announcement also includes ammunition, spare parts, and the deployment of @CanadianForces trainers."

In response to Ukraine's urgent request for tanks, I announced today that Canada is sending four combat-ready Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks. This announcement also includes ammunition, spare parts, and the deployment of @CanadianForces trainers. pic.twitter.com/qNx04LFAVA — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) January 26, 2023

The announcement came after getting a green signal from Germany to various countries to re-export the German-built tank recently. "This donation, combined with the contributions of allies and partners, will significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine in their defence against the Russian invasion", said Canadian Defence Minister Anand, reported Sky News citing Ottawa's local news report.

France and Italy support Ukraine

For France and Italy, discussions are underway on supplying an air defense system to Ukraine and are near finalising the technical details to supply a Sol-Air Moyenne Portée/Terrestre (SAMP/T) air defense system to Ukraine, as per Sky News report. However, it is still unclear as to when will the final decision would come. France's Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu would travel to Italy on January 27 to meet his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, to talk about the SAMP/T supply to Kiyv.

Meanwhile, Russia has bombarded Kiyv with multiple air strikes which have left more than 11 dead in the city and several have been injured. According to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander of Ukraine's armed forces, Russia fired 55 rockets, 47 of which were intercepted, as per media reports. The strikes come after the US and Germany went ahead with the decision to support Ukraine and supply advanced tanks.