'World War-3 Has Started': Ukraine Demands To Be No-fly Zone; Talks With Russia In 2 Days

World War III has already begun, Ukraine President's advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said on Friday. Amid reports of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fleeing to Poland, Podoliak addressed a press conference on Friday where he stressed the need for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and how it could change the country's position in the negotiation process.

"If we have a no-fly zone, it will change the situation in the country. NATO has already informed that there will be a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but the situation is changing because the philosophy is changing. Putin is trying to change the rules, that's why people are changing their philosophy and changing their minds," he said.

Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks in 2 days

Sharing details of the last two rounds of negotiations with Russia, Podoliak stated that talks between the delegations of the two nations had been 'efficient'. He also revealed that the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks will be held on March 5 or March 6.

"Negotiations were efficient, they listened to us... we listened to them. But we will definitely need the humanitarian corridors. We need them to help our people and liberate them. Direct pressure of international leaders is needed but the intervention of any particular country is not needed in negotiations. It should be done by international organizations," he said.

"The Russian side doesn't trust any single country. Not a single country is on Russia's side, not even Belarus. Until the end of the day, representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the IWC can resolve the issues of humanitarian corridors. Russia and Ukraine have created a working group to organize humanitarian corridors, the situation will clear up during the day," he stated.

Zelenskyy has fled to Poland: Russian legislator

In a massive development, a Russian legislator has claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fled Ukraine and is currently in Poland. Russian-state owned media Sputnik quoted Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin as saying that Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine Parliament) could not get him to Lviv.

"Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lviv. He is now in Poland," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, reported Sputnik.

Reports of the Ukrainian president leaving the country emerged earlier this month. However, the Ukrainian President rejected the reports and said that he is in Kyiv.