WTO Promises Assistance In Agricultural Exports, Efforts To Rebuild Ukraine Post War

Over 50 World Trade Organization (WTO) members have signed a statement in support of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, offering assistance and solidarity in agricultural exports as well as attempts to reconstruct the war-torn nation in the post-war era. At the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the WTO, nations like Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and the United States, among others issued the statement.

In the joint statement which is also issued by the British Government, the member states say, “We, the trade ministers/heads of delegation of the undersigned WTO Members, have met in Geneva today on the occasion of the 12th Ministerial Conference of the WTO, to reiterate our full support for, and solidarity with, the people of Ukraine.”

It further reads, “We express our deep sadness at the devastating human losses and profound suffering caused by the aggression against Ukraine. In so doing, we reiterate our support for the UN General Assembly Resolutions of 2 March 2022 (A/RES/ES-11/1) and 24 March 2022 (A/RES/ES-11/2).”

The war is having a "devastating impact", especially on Ukraine's economy: WTO

The member states stressed that the war is having a "devastating impact", especially on Ukraine's economy and capacity to trade. The WTO members have even recognised that the destruction of a large portion of Ukraine's transportation infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, ports, as well as trains, has severely hampered Ukraine's capacity to manufacture, sell, and import goods.

The WTO members have expressed grave concern about the repercussions of these damages for Ukraine and global trade, particularly in terms of the supply of a number of important commodities produced by Ukraine, such as agricultural and food products, fertilisers, sunflower oil, as well as critical minerals, to international markets. They are also alarmed about several instances of grain smuggling out of Ukraine. These acts go contrary to the WTO's principles and ideals, the statement added.

In addition to this, the WTO nations have also emphasised the need of preserving "open and predictable markets", as well as Ukraine's capacity to trade. In the wake of the Russian invasion, they have strongly opposed any acts aimed at disrupting Ukraine's ability to manufacture and sell goods to the rest of the globe, especially agri-food items. The WTO member states emphasised "the need to ensure that the trade routes, especially sea routes and ports, are not blocked by the threat of the use of force."

As per the statement, Ukraine is a major exporter of agricultural commodities such as wheat, maize, barley, and sunflower oil. It is even a significant provider to the United Nations World Food Programme. The impact of the war, notably the blockade of Ukraine's access to the Black Sea, is putting food supplies in some of the world's most vulnerable communities, particularly in developing countries, in jeopardy.

The WTO nations claimed that they would continue to give humanitarian assistance in the ability of each WTO member to help ease the suffering of Ukrainian citizens, including securing their access to essential commodities and services, such as food.

Russia intends to remain world's largest food exporter

Meanwhile, Russia, the world's largest food exporter, intends to stay in the global food market and will not forsake it, according to Deputy Economic Development Minister Vladimir Ilyichev, who spoke to TASS on Sunday. Ilyichev, speaking at the World Trade Organization's (WTO) 12th ministerial session, which began on June 12 in Geneva, said Moscow intends to discuss the problem of food supply and the global crisis in depth during the WTO conference. As per Russian state-affiliated news agency Tass, he repeated opinions on what caused the global food crisis and severe scarcity "differ significantly."

(Image: AP)