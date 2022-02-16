Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky declared February 16 a national “Day of Unity” with the nation’s anthem being played nationwide and the state flag being raised on buildings. According to local media reports, Zelensky, in his televised speech, said that Ukrainians are different, but are all united by the desire to live in peace, happiness and with their loved ones. He even stressed that Ukrainians have every right to live in their own state.

“Today is an important day – the Day of Unity. We are different, of different ages, of different genders, from different cities, regions, of different professions, with different talents, knowledge, languages, and religions. But we are all united by one desire: to live in peace, happily, as one family, with children, with parents. And we have every right to all this. Because we are at home, we are in Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Further, he added that Ukrainians love Ukraine more than anyone else, and only they can defend the state from attacks. “Happy Day of Unity, blue and yellow people, happy Day of Unity, Ukraine! East, West, South, North are together and sound strong,” he concluded. Additionally, Zelensky even posted the same video on his Instagram with words: “We are calm! We are strong! We are together!”

Ukraine-Russia crisis

Meanwhile, amid tension between Russia and the West, Ukraine is facing an increasingly difficult situation in trying to prepare for the worst while living with uncertainty as to what Moscow will decide to do. This uncertainty has only been heightened by a major gap between the US' warnings about a Russian invasion of Ukraine and Kyiv’s determination not to cause panic in the face of aggression from its neighbouring country. Notably, the United States has repeatedly warned that a Russian attack could be imminent, which has led countries including Canada, Germany, and the UK to order its diplomats stationed in Kyiv to depart the city.

However, even with rising fears of a Russian invasion, the Ukrainian President has engaged in diplomacy even as no clear path to settlement is in focus. Zelensky has criticised the evacuation of diplomats as needlessly alarmist and remained defiant, playing down the threat to his country. The Ukrainian leader said that the “best friend for enemies is panic in our country”. Speaking to reporters, Zelensky said that he has “a lot of information” that he would analyse without sowing panic. He also added that if Western powers had any firm evidence of an impending invasion, he had yet to see it.

Image: AP