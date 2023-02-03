Zelensky Says Ukraine Should Start EU Entry Talks 'this Year'

In the latest update, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he reached "important mutual understandings" with the president of the European Commission regarding Ukraine’s bid for accession into the European Union, reported CNN. This comes after a dozen of EU officials reached Kyiv on February 2. The motive behind the visit by EU officials was to pledge more military, financial aid, and political support for war-torn Ukraine. The European delegation arrived in Ukraine as the Russian aggression has not yet come to an end.

EU accession talks: Zelenskyy

As the EU officials reached Ukraine to provide military support, Zelenskyy and Ursula von der Leyen, the commission leader, with the other EU members had productive talks on Thursday, said the Ukrainian President. "The talks showed that all parties understood the fact that Ukraine needs constant and full support in defense against Russia," said Zelenskyy in his nightly address on February 2.

"And about the fact that our further integration should give energy and motivation to our people to fight despite any obstacles and threats. I believe that Ukraine deserves to start negotiations on EU membership already this year," he added while talking about EU members visit in Ukraine.

Further, he thanked Von der Leyen and her EU colleagues for the military, financial, and social support of Ukraine "on the path of integration." the Ukrainian President also shared that Kiyv would be hosting the 24th EU-Ukraine summit on February 3.

Taking to social media, Zelenskyy wrote, " The future of the EU is being written, right now, in Ukraine. This is a fight for freedom, sovereignty, and democracy. @vonderleyen". A video is also attached to the tweet which has a compilation of a glimpse of Von der Leyen and other EU members attending a meeting with the Ukrainian president.

The European Commission is the EU's executive arm, made up of one leader from each member state, which is responsible for proposing and enforcing legislation. Leaders of the 27 EU member states have given Ukraine candidate status, starting the process for formally considering granting the country membership, reported CNN.