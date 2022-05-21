Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Blocking Over 20 Million Tonnes Of Grain In Ukrainian Ports

As the war in Eastern Europe is showing no sign of ending, the Ukrainian President alleged that Russia has blocked more than 20 million tonnes of grain in Ukrainian ports. Speaking at a joint press briefing with the Portuguese Prime Minister in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia has blocked almost all Ukrainian ports and around 22 million tonnes of grain including barley, sunflowers and others. He also accused Russia of "stealing and exporting" Ukrainian crops. He further claimed that Ukrainian authorities have a fair idea of where stolen grains are being delivered and that country's Foreign Ministry is looking into this matter, Ukrinform reported.

The embattled president also emphasised the importance of unblocking Ukrainian ports to avoid a global food crisis. Zelenskyy stated that this can be done in various ways, including by the use of the military, hence, he urged his foreign partners to provide the necessary weapons to Ukraine. According to reports, Ukraine has produced a substantial portion of the world's food but is unable to bring record autumn harvests to the world market owing to the Russian invasion. Exports of grain are currently limited to 500,000 tonnes per month, down from 5 million tonnes before the war, Ukrinform reported.

Portugal affirms to provide financial assistance to Ukraine

Meanwhile, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa stated that his country will provide financial assistance to Ukraine. This was the first visit of the Portuguese Prime Minister to Ukraine and Zelenskyy asserted that his talks with Costa were quite fruitful. "I appreciate the readiness to provide financial assistance to our country. Relevant agreements on the provision of financial assistance by Portugal will be formalized today at the governmental level," Zelenskyy added. During the meeting, both leaders also discussed matters related to defence assistance as well as increasing sanctions on Russia.

Russia says it will open Ukraine's Black Sea ports 'only if sanctions are reviewed'

Meanwhile, the Russian government has stated that it would consider opening access to Ukraine's Black Sea ports only "if sanctions against Moscow are reviewed." Earlier, UN food chief David Beasley also urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to open Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. According to reports, the World Food Program provides food to around 125 million people across the world and purchases half of its grain from Ukraine.

Image: AP