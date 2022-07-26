As the war shows no sign of cessation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday launched a fresh round of accusations against Russia. In his usual night address, the embattled President denounced Moscow for waging a "gas war" against European nations. He alleged that Russia's precarious move is aimed that "making life difficult" for Europeans in the coming winter.

"This is an overt gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe -- this is exactly how it should be perceived,” Zelenskyy said, as quoted in the release by Ukraine's President's official site.

Dressed in his usual military fatigues and usually composed demeanour, Zelenskyy predicted that despite the concession regarding the Nord Stream turbine, Russia is reluctant to resume gas supplies to European countries, even though it is contractually obligated to do. "All this is done by Russia deliberately to make it as difficult as possible for Europeans to prepare for winter," he added. The crisis-hit President went on and stated that Moscow is disinclined to understand the atrocities Europeans will be suffering from its defiance.

"They don't care what will happen to the people, how they will suffer - from hunger due to the blocking of ports or from winter cold and poverty... Or from occupation. These are just different forms of terror," Zelenskyy claimed.

Zelenskyy says 'it's necessary to hit back'

Describing Russia's move as "gas blackmail", Zelenskyy said, it is necessary for the Western nations to "hit back" with more sanctions. Calling for ramping up measures to cripple Russia's economy, he added that the West, including European Union, must do everything to limit Russian revenues not just from gas, oil, and energy but from all other exports Russia has to offer.

Zelenskyy suggested the world must "sever ties" with Moscow as a potential tool of asserting paramount pressure on the Federation. "The gas blackmail of Europe, which only gets worse every month, is needed by a terrorist state to make life worse for every European," he said. He further pushed for quick approval of the EU's eighth sanctions package, demanding it to be "significantly stronger" compared to the previous one.

As the war extended beyond 150 days, Zelenskyy is now looking forward to accumulating support for Ukraine from the Latin American countries. The war-hit President met with Guatemalan President Giammattei on Monday. Previously, he had also engaged with leaders of Argentina and Chile to promote condemnation of Russia over the ongoing war.

(Image: @president.gov.ua/AP)