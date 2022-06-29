Zelenskyy Addresses NATO Summit; Reiterates Demand For More Weapons, Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the NATO summit in Madrid, urging allies to help stop Russia's aggression against peaceful Ukrainian cities and "find a place" for Ukraine in the common security space. In his speech, Zelenskyy stated that the war, which has been ongoing for more than four months, should not be prolonged, and that Ukraine should be provided more weapons, particularly modern artillery.

"The war should not drag on. To prevent this from breaking Russia's artillery advantage, we need much more such modern systems, modern artillery. By providing them to us, you can completely break Russia's tactics of destroying cities and terrorising the civilian population. This is a fundamental thing. The distance from Kyiv to Madrid is less than the range of the missiles used against us. Can one state respond to such a threat without the help of partners? You can provide this help," the Ukrainian President said.

Ukraine, according to the Zelenskyy, also requires modern missiles and air defence systems to protect civilians from Russian missile attacks and bombings. The Ukrainian President further called for more support for Ukraine, as well as "such sanctions against Russia that will stop its ability to pay for the war."

Zelenskyy also emphasised the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine. He stated that NATO must find a place for Ukraine in the common security space and assist in winning the war, or else the Alliance will face a postponed conflict with Russia. Zelenskyy specifically criticised NATO's "open door" policy, emphasising the importance of eliminating the "grey zone" between NATO and Russia.

Russia-Ukraine War

According to Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, the number of people killed in an attack on a Mykolaiv apartment building has risen to four. He stated that five people had been injured and that emergency services were on the spot. Eight missiles, apparently KH-55 missiles, struck an apartment building early on June 29. According to the Mayor, 114 people have died in Mykolaiv since the war began. The city is located in southern Ukraine, near the Black Sea.

Further, 11 body fragments have been discovered at the site of the Kremenchuk mall bombing, according to a local official, while more than 50 people are still being treated for their injuries. CNN reported that 54 people are still hospitalised, 35 of whom are seriously injured. The bombing claimed the lives of 20 people.

(Image: AP)