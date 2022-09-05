Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the country's armed forces have liberated two settlements in the south and one settlement in Donetsk. In his nightly video address on 4 September, Zelenskyy did not reveal the names of territories that were liberated. However, he said that he had received "good reports" during his meeting with Ukraine's Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He expressed gratitude to Ukraine's armed forces for recapturing the settlements.

"I want to thank the warriors of the 63rd battalion of the 103rd territorial defense brigade who ensured the result in the Donetsk region: the settlement was liberated," Zelenskyy said in the nightly address.

The Ukrainian leader stated that his country's troops have taken "good steps" in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction and have "advanced and regained certain heights." Stating that Ukrainian armed forces have liberated two settlements in southern Ukraine, the embattled President underscored that Ukraine will liberate its territory and the Ukrainian flag will be back in Crimea and Ukrainian troops continue to take steps towards it, according to the statement released on Ukraine President's website. He stressed that the presence of Russian armed forces in Crimea has turned the region into "one of the most dangerous and unfree places in Europe."

'We will return freedom to Crimea': Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy further added, "We will return freedom to Crimea, to all our people in Crimea and we will definitely make Crimea one of the best, most comfortable places in Europe. Crimea deserves it." Following his meeting with the Staff of the Supreme Commander in Chief, he emphasised that the Ukrainian flags "are returning to the places where they should be by right." During the meeting with Zelenskyy, the Commander-in-Chief and commanders of operational areas, the head of intelligence briefed him about the situation on the frontline amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

"There is no weekend during the war. We are in constant contact with those on the frontline. I will not tell you the details, but the Ukrainian flags are returning to the places where they should be by right. And there is no place for the occupiers on our land," Zelenskyy said after the meeting.

Zelenskyy holds talks with European Commission President

Furthermore, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy informed about his telephonic conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Calling the conversation "very meaningful," Zelenskyy said that he thanked Leyen for the support provided to Ukraine and the efforts to limit Russia's profits from oil and gas. During the talks, Zelenskyy and Ursula von der Leyen held discussion regarding new sanctions, according to the statement released on Ukraine President's website. He called for imposing visa restrictions for Russian nationals in Europe. Zelenskyy said, " Europe is a land of values, not Disneyland for supporters of terror. And visa restrictions will definitely demonstrate this."

Image: AP