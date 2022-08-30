In a staunch warning to the invaders, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Russian forces to leave Kyiv if they want to survive. The warning comes as Ukraine has commenced its counter-offensive to retake the city of Kherson. In his late night video address, Zelenskyy said, “If they want to survive, it is time for the Russian military to flee. Go home. If they do not listen to me, they will deal with our defenders, who will not stop until they liberate everything that belongs to Ukraine”.

He went on to say if invaders are terrified to go back to their home in Russia, then they might surrender. He assured that Kyiv will “guarantee them compliance with all norms of the Geneva Conventions”.

Speaking about the counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops, he further emphasised that Kyiv will retake the regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Crimea, and unquestionably all of their sea territory in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov-- from Zmiinyi Island to the Kerch Strait-- from the Russian forces. He claimed, “This will happen. This is ours. And just as our society understands it, I want the occupiers to understand it, too.” He said that the attackers will not have any place for them on Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine's counter-offensive commenced in Kherson

Meanwhile, the southern military command of Ukraine on Monday declared that Kyiv has initiated its long-awaited counter-offensive to recapture Kherson. It is to mention that Russia captured the Kherson region in the early hours of February 24 when the aggressive invasion started. Natalia Humeniuk, the representative for the southern command, said that offensive operations have started in several directions, including in the Kherson region, according to Ukrainian state television Suspline.

According to media reports, Ukraine is currently aiming to regain territory lost in the southeast after successfully resisting most of Russia's first invasion with the exception of the south and east. Recent strategic Ukrainian attacks on Russian fortifications, arsenals, and supply routes, including well-placed bridges, created the foundation for the present operation.

However, except for declaring that the offensive had begun, Humeniuk provided no operational details. Suspilne even cited Ukrainian official Volodymyr Litvinov as claiming that Ukrainian forces targeted the Beryslav Machine-Building Plant in the Kherson area, where Russian soldiers had gathered supplies and personnel.

Although he gave no additional explanation, Litvinov said that fire broke out at the location. On August 29, Monday, residents of the adjacent city of Nova Kakhovka—which Kyiv's troops routinely target—were told to leave their places of employment and go to bomb shelters.

(Image: AP)