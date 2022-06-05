Zelenskyy Avers Contributions Made To UNITED24 Is A 'prove To Russia That Evil Won't Win'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday lauded the contributions to the UNITED24 platform, during his virtual address in Washington DC. Noting the sizable donations to the fund through auction, he remarked that "it is a day to prove to Russia that evil will not win." The auction for the UNITED24 helped raise about $51.3 million for demining, medical air, and rebuilding Ukraine.

"The Russian army is ruthless. They are not only trying to kill as many people but also destroy all infrastructure required for living...Thousands of wounded need help. Thousands of objects need to be restored," the embattled President said in an impassioned speech.

For the unversed, the UNITED24 is a newly-launched initiative for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine. The website further reveals that funds will be sent to the National Bank of Ukraine's official accounts and allocated by assigned ministries to fulfill the most immediate requirements. "The state needs this platform right now, which allows raising funds to support Ukraine. Anyone in the world — in one click — can contribute to our victory,” Zelenskyy had said during the launch of the website.

Russia is 'leaving behind ruins' in Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Speaking at the forum, Zelenskyy accused Russia of targetting civilian infrastructure and healthcare centers. As the invading troops continued to shell pockets of Ukraine on Saturday, he said, "ruins are all that is left behind by Russians." He went on to narrate the story of a Ukrainian nurse, who lost her husband in the initial days of the war in Mariupol. He described the plight of Ukrainians reeling under occupation and the death of their loved ones. "Despite the pain and loss, she didn't give up," Zelenskyy said, adding that "we must do everything we can to support them."

Zelenskyy lauds US for aid amid war

In a video address to the US Conference of Mayors, the Ukrainian President lauded his American counterpart Joe Biden for the unending humanitarian and military aid supplies to Kyiv. Zelenskyy said, the US has emerged as a "true leader in international support for Ukraine." He added, that both nations are joined by a tyrannic history under the aegis of different flags. Taking a swipe at the Russian Federation, Zelenskyy said: "Tyrants are united by the fact that they despise the rights and freedoms of ordinary people...they do not recognise the liberty of local government."

(Image: @Zelenskyyofficial/Facebook)