Zelenskyy Avers Negotiations With Russia 'impossible' Regarding The End Of Moscow-Kyiv War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said negotiations with Russia regarding the end of the war are currently "not possible". In his address at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) on 10 September, Zelenskyy stated that the talks between Russia and Ukraine are not possible as the Russian side "cannot formulate any adequate positions." He underscored that Ukraine intends to end the war but the space and opportunities have changed and society does not want to speak to "terrorists."

"Currently, no negotiations with the Russian Federation regarding the end of the war are possible, since the Russian side cannot formulate any adequate positions," Zelenskyy said in his address.

Continuing his speech, Zelenskyy said, "We want to end the war, but the space and opportunities have changed. Society does not want to talk to terrorists. Although one can communicate even with terrorists because they know what they want." He stated that there is "no confidence" that Russia will work on their commitments, according to the statement released on the Ukraine President's website. Zelenskyy in his speech at the Yalta European Strategy said, "As for the Russian side, there is no confidence that they will keep their promises. I think they won't. No one believes. You won't shake their hands." He underscored that Ukraine can talk about diplomacy after Russian armed forces leave Ukrainian territory and stop behaving like a "terrorist." According to Zelenskyy, Russia must be willing to give back Ukraine's land in order to make Kyiv start a diplomatic corridor with Moscow.

"First of all it is necessary for the Russian Federation to leave Ukrainian territories and stop behaving like a terrorist who started a full-scale war against our country. Then we can talk about diplomacy," Zelenskyy said. "In order for us to open a diplomatic corridor with them, they must show political will, that they are ready to give back foreign land. Then we can talk at least about some corridors that open certain diplomatic steps," he further added.

Zelenskyy calls for limiting Russian export income

Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Ukraine and all European nations will be able to get through the winter without Russian energy. He stressed that they need to stop Russia's "armed or political sabotage" and called it "important" to prevent Moscow's disinformation measures. The embattled President accused Russia of trying to exacerbate the situation by "destabilizing markets, intimidating people and provoking hunger." He called for limiting the Russian export income and confiscation of Russian assets abroad to compensate for Ukraine's losses caused by war. Zelenskyy urged the international community to impose maximum visa restrictions on Russian citizens to encourage them to start an anti-war movement. He termed winter a "turning point" and emphasised that it can result in "rapid de-occupation" of Ukraine.

"I believe that this winter is a turning point, and it can lead to the rapid de-occupation of Ukraine. We see how they [occupiers] are fleeing in some directions. If we were a little stronger with weapons, we would de-occupy faster," Zelenskyy said.

Image: AP/Facebook/VolodymyrZelenskyy