War-embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a scathing attack on Russia following its attack on Odesa Port on Saturday, said Moscow has shattered every possibility for further engagement. Calling the recent attack on a major seaport the most "cynical", he affirmed Russia's offensive action against the already war-ravaged country is a blow to the political positions of the Kremlin itself. He also recalled some of the world leaders' assertions that Kyiv must favour dialogue with Kremlin leaders instead of focusing on arms imports. "If anyone in the world could still say that some kind of dialogue with it, with Russia, some kind of agreements are needed, see what is happening," he said. He said that the missile attack on Odesa is a proof that "Russia isn't trustworthy."

In his nightly address to the nation on Saturday, the President said that the Kalibr missiles have destroyed the very possibility for such statements. Further, he went on to claim that Ukrainian forces had shot down two cruise missiles before the Russian troops hit the port region. The same was also echoed by the President when he met a US delegation in the national capital on Saturday.



Zelenskyy noted that the attack came less than a day after the grain export deal was reached in Istanbul. "This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to implement it. Geopolitically, with weapons, bloodily or not, but it has several vectors, as it always acts," the President said. The head of state said that this is why Ukraine cannot be a country where there is a "frozen" war.

Zelenskyy urges US to work collectively on post-war reconstruction

According to Zelenskyy, the war-torn nation must be able to take appropriate steps to de-occupy Ukrainian territories which have been seized by Russian troops since the onset of the so-called "special military operation". During the meeting with the delegation of the House of Representatives of the United States of America led by Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith, he urged them to work collaboratively on the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. Notably, on several occasions, Zelenskyy floated the idea of the Fast Recovery Plan – a program for the quick restoration of destroyed residential, educational, and medical infrastructure. "We appreciate the help of the United States in defending our territory, our land and the Ukrainian people. We appeal to our partners, in particular the United States, with a proposal to take an active part in the implementation of this ambitious but extremely important project," the President said.

Image: President of Ukraine