Zelenskyy Avers Path To Victory 'very Difficult' But Ukraine Won't Be Broken As War Rages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday, said that it would be a “very difficult path” to victory but all his compatriots must inflict heavy losses on invaders. As Russian troops crossed the Siverskyi Donets River for the first time in four months, Zelenskyy reasserted that Ukraine “cannot be broken.” In his nightly address, he also spoke about the intensity of the attacks underscoring that Russian attacks have intensified on the frontline with the Donbas region being the epicenter.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said that it would be a “very difficult part” to victory but Ukrainians must maintain their resolve and inflict losses on the aggressor … so that every Russian remembers that Ukraine cannot be broken.”

In their latest series of attacks, Putin's forces shelled the eastern city of Lysychansk. The Siverskyi Donets River river separates Lysychansk from Sievierodonetsk- a city that, last week, fell to the Russians. Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, on Saturday said Russian forces had managed for the first time to cross the river from the north, creating a “threatening” situation. He added that the fate of the city would be decided as early as Monday.

Reconstruction of Ukraine

In the same address, Zelenskyy also said that the reconstruction of Ukraine remains the biggest economic project of Europe in present times. He asserted that the re-building of the country, annihilated by the Russian needed “colossal investments: billions, new technologies, best practices, new institutions and, of course, reforms”. Zelenskyy further said that he will be participating in a special conference in Lugano, Switzerland, which would also include an event dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

He said, "Reconstruction in the broad sense of the word. It is necessary not only to restore everything that the occupiers destroyed but also to create a new basis for our life, for Ukraine - safe, modern, convenient, and barrier-free". Talking about the reconstruction, the Ukrainian president said, "This is the largest economic project of our time in Europe and extraordinary opportunities for every state, for every company that we will invite to work in Ukraine to prove themselves."

(Image: AP)