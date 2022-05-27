Zelenskyy Calls For Increased Weapons Supply As Russians Concentrate Attacks On Donbas

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday restated his plea to secure multiple launch rocket systems as Russia pulled all stops to salvage a war gone awry. “We are fighting for Ukraine to be provided with all the weapons needed to change the nature of the fighting and start moving faster and more confidently toward the expulsion of the occupier.” Notably, he also lambasted European Union (EU) members for their resistance to imposing harsh sanctions, including the oil embargo on the Russian Federation.

As the war intensified, embattled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that the ‘orcs’ were wiping some eastern towns entirely and the region could end up “uninhabited.” He also listed the towns, naming Popasna, Bakhmut, Lyman, Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk as territories which could soon be turned into “Volnovakha and Mariupol.” Zelenksyy buttressed his stance highlighting Thursday’s attack in Kharkiv, where at least nine people, including a five-month-old, lost their lives to Rusian shelling.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, Putin’s troops have concentrated their attacks around the cities of Izyum and Severodonetsk as it continues to spiral assaults on the Donbas region. In addendum, Russian troops have already claimed control over Rubizhne and Popasna as they encircle Severodonetsk. Meanwhile, Ukraine has also gained considerable success by pushing enemy troops out of the northern city of Kharkiv.

(Image: AP)

'What will dominate Europe'

Discreetly, speaking at Lativian parliament Saeima, he said "It is the strength of weapons in the war that Russia has launched against our country, against Ukraine, and at the same time against the freedom of all its neighbours, that determines what will dominate in Europe for decades to come. Either it will be justice for every nation we strive for with you, or Russia will manage to make the words "occupation", "repression", and "deportation" main again for different nations. I am grateful to you for the determination you’ve stood up for justice with."

"But now we hear again that Russia should be given what it wants. That supposedly it is necessary to accept that some nations may be deprived of part of their foreign policy rights, because certain, as they say, "historical force" wants it," he added.

(Image: AP)