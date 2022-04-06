Zelenskyy Calls Kyiv A 'capital Of Struggle' For Freedom For All On European Continent

Kyiv is now the capital of global democracy, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate despite global efforts to stop Russian invasion. In the latest address to the nation, ahead of a visit by European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell in Kyiv, Zelenskyy talked about “working together”. According to the Ukrainian President, Kyiv will be praised by “many nations of the world”.

Zelenskyy said, “We are preparing to welcome President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell in Kyiv in the near future. Working together in Kyiv is something that will be praised by many nations of the world.”

“And not only in Europe. Because now Kyiv is the capital of global democracy, the capital of the struggle for freedom for all on the European continent,” he added.

Elaborating on the Russia Ukraine war situation, Zelenskyy went on to admit that the Ukrainian army is ‘outnumbered’ in the face of Russian troops. However, he said, “We have no other choice” as Russia continues to attack Ukrainian cities for the 42nd day. It is to note here that the Russian army has drawn intense criticism ever since evidence emerged from Bucha indicating mass killings of civilians.

“We are aware that the occupiers outnumber us. That they have more equipment,” said Zelenskyy.

“But we have no other choice - the fate of our land and our people is being decided. We know what we are fighting for. And we do everything to win,” he added.

Zelenskyy addressed UNSC

Previously, on Tuesday, Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) virtually which had convened for a special meeting on the Ukraine crisis. In the address to UNSC representatives, Zelenskyy appealed to the council to hold Moscow accountable for “the most terrible war crimes” since World War II. The Ukrainian President lamented that Russia should not go “unpunished” and asked the body to start the internal reforms to “hold Russia — and other would-be war criminals — accountable.” According to him, Moscow must be removed as a member of the UNSC so it cannot block decisions about its own war. If not, asserted Zelenskyy, the UN should "dissolve" itself.

Image: AP

