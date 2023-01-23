Zelenskyy Certain Of Victory Over Russia In 2023 If Ukrainians Stay ‘united’ Amid The War

Unity is the driving force that will help Ukraine to win the war against Russia, asserted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Addressing students and lecturers at Kyiv’s Taras Shevchenko National University, Zelenskyy said that he is certain Ukraine can emerge victorious in the war this year, provided that Ukrainians remain united.

"We have already won, because we have united. We have a great nation, and a great people... In addition, it is important to carry out the physical de-occupation of our territories. Then it will be not only a theoretical or philosophical victory - it will be a reality," he said at the meeting on Sunday with former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson beside him.

"The speed (of ending the war – ed.) depends on several things: strength inside Ukraine and strength from the outside – the help of partners. And we must not allow the processes to slow down either outside or inside, as it will prolong the war,” Zelenskyy said, according to a readout issued on the President of Ukraine website.

The president made the remarks on Sunday, January 22 on the occasion of the Day of Unity of Ukraine. Sitting alongside him was Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Ukraine earlier in the day. Addressing the audience, the British politician assured that the UK will provide all help necessary to end the Russia-Ukraine war in 2023.

Boris Johnson addresses audience at Taras Shevchenko National University

"We, your friends, will help you end this war as soon as possible in 2023. Because it will be the best thing for the world - so that people don't die, and it will be the best thing for Ukraine and, frankly speaking, for the Russian people, too. Let's end this finally," Johnson stressed.

As per the former premier, the best way to do so is to help Ukraine boost its defences by supplying it with critical weaponry. "This means we must provide tanks. I'm proud that we are the first country to send Challenger tanks, and we expect tanks from other countries. We want to get aircraft for the people of Ukraine, and we need better equipment, weapons of all kinds that will enable you to defend your country," he said.