Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev in a Telegram post on Wednesday warned that Ukraine has hyped the much anticipated 'counteroffensive' in order to justify the weapons and money that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been demanding from the West. If Kyiv later doesn’t show its Western “masters” a return on their investment, it may cost Ukrainian officials including President Zelesnkyy not only their jobs but "their lives," Medvedev asserted. West’s disappointment in Ukraine government, in whom they have invested billions, would lead to the “American agents,” who have long been controlling Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), to organise an operation to take out Zelesnkyy for wasting American taxpayers’ money, Russia's ex-President claimed.

“The enemy has long promised a great counter-offensive. And it looks like something has already started,” Medvedev said on Telegram, referring to the stepping up of the assaults by Ukraine's armed forces in southern part of the Donetsk.

Ukraine has 'no choice, it must attack': Medvedev

Medvedev noted that Zelesnkyy's regime has “no choice, and it must attack. It has to justify the money and weapons it has received.” Russia's ex-President continued that “the disappointment of [Kyiv’s] overseers may cost Zelensky and his friends not only their posts but their lives as well.”

Russian minister warned that US might delegate the task of eliminating Ukrainian leadership to someone else. "As they like to do in Langley [the CIA headquarters]. They will give the order to some radical low-lives to do away with the drug addict [Zelenskyy] for treason against Ukraine and the Bandera cause, and then hang him by his feet along with his henchmen,” the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation stressed. He furthermore claimed, that Ukraine has only one way out – "to go to the end, sending thousands of mobilized to their deaths." The latter added that Russia must launch an offensive to completely “overthrow the Nazi Kyiv regime" that is being controlled by the West. He had also previously suggested that Ukraine "has no future" in its current form and that its collapse is inevitable. He had also warned that Ukraine's intention to take back 2014 annexed Crimea would imply that "the war may last for decades."