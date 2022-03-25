Zelenskyy Grateful To Europe For Sanctions Against Russia But Says 'it Was Little Late'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Europe’s measures against Russia were a “little late” and noted that “there was a chance” to stop Moscow from heading towards the war. Addressing the European Council summit in Brussels virtually, the president of the war-torn nation outlined the destruction caused by Russian forces and the damage that Ukrainian cities have witnessed. Zelenskyy also thanked Europe for uniting in their support for Kyiv.

Apart from expressing gratitude to Europe, he told the EU leaders that they acted too late in stopping Russia. The Ukrainian President said, “You have applied sanctions. We are grateful. These are powerful steps…But it was a little late... there was a chance,” while adding that some preventative sanctions would have stopped Russia from going to this war. His remarks came as the Russia-Ukraine war neared a month which had already forced millions of people in the conflict-torn nation to flee their homes.

In his address to the European Council summit, Zelenskyy even pointed out the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and suggested that if the project had been blocked earlier, “Russia would not have created a gas crisis”. Then, Zelenskyy also beseeched the neighbouring European nations to approve Ukraine’s request to join the 27-nation-bloc and said, “here I ask you, do not be late”.

It is to note that since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Zelenskyy has addressed several summits, parliaments to muster international support for Ukraine. His speeches started with an address at the UK’s House of Commons virtually on March 3.

Zelenskyy mentioned European Council members and their support

During his speech to the European Council, the Ukrainian President mentioned the council members and noted their level of support or lack of the same. He hailed several nations for showing solidarity to Ukraine such as Poland, Estonia, the Czech Republic, and Italy. Zelenskyy even addressed French President Emmanuel Macron with his first name and added, “I really believe that you will stand for us."

For Sweden, he mentioned the similarities between its national flag and that of Ukraine. Zelenskyy said, “Yellow and blue should always stand together." The Ukrainian President acknowledged the nations who were either late with their support or were showing reluctance to take measures such as Germany, Portugal and Ireland. He then lambasted Hungary for its neutral stance and said, “I want to stop here and be honest. Once and for all.You have to decide for yourself who you are with”.

(Image: AP)