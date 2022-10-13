Zelenskyy Hails UNGA Vote Condemning Russia’s 'illegal' Annexations Of Ukrainian Regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratefulness to the 143 states that supported the “historic” resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In a vote held on Wednesday, out of the 193-member general assembly, 143 countries voted in favour of the resolution that called Moscow’s move to annex the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk illegal. Meanwhile, Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea, Belarus and Russia voted against the resolution. 35 nations abstained from the vote, including, India, South Africa, Pakistan and Russia’s strategic partner China.

President Zelenskyy took to Twitter and wrote, “Grateful to 143 states that supported historic UNGA resolution "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: defending the principles of the UN Charter".

Grateful to 143 states that supported historic #UNGA resolution "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: defending the principles of the UN Charter". The world had its say - RF’s attempt at annexation is worthless & will never be recognized by free nations. 🇺🇦 will return all its lands pic.twitter.com/FupYPfZz8M — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 12, 2022

What does the resolution signify?

The resolution adopted following Wednesday’s vote declares that Russia’s actions violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and are “inconsistent” with the principles of the United Nations charter. It further had "no validity under international law and do not form the basis for any alteration of the status of these regions of Ukraine.”

BREAKING



The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that condemns #Russia's "illegal so-called referendums" in regions within #Ukraine's internationally-recognized borders, and demands it reverses its annexation declaration.



In favour: 143



Against: 5



Abstentions: 35 pic.twitter.com/MDDIapqTGv — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) October 12, 2022

Moreover, the resolution demands Russia to “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

Additionally, it supports “the de-escalation of the current situation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict through political dialogue, negotiation, mediation and other peaceful means” that respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.

Russia’s isolation on the international stage

The vote condemning Moscow’s actions in Ukraine further deepened Russia’s international isolation amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, said the vote showed international unity against Russia and reiterated that the US government would never recognise the “sham” referendums.

Today’s @UN vote is a powerful reminder that the world stands with Ukraine, in defense of the UN Charter and in resolute opposition to Russia’s devastating war of aggression against Ukraine and its people. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 12, 2022

The “vote is a powerful reminder that the world stands with Ukraine, in defence of the UN Charter and in resolute opposition to Russia’s devastating war of aggression against Ukraine and its people,” Blinken tweeted.

Ukraine and its allies have denounced the referendums held by Russia in the four Ukrainian regions labelling them illegal and coercive.

Prior to the vote in the general assembly, Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia stated that the resolution was “politicized and openly provocative”, adding that it “could destroy any and all efforts in favour of a diplomatic solution to the crisis,” reported The Guardian. He further reiterated Russia’s claims validating the referendums saying “the populations of these regions do not want to return to Ukraine”.