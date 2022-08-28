Zelenskyy Has Shown Ukraine Is 'fundamentally Unconquerable': Boris Johnson

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that Western nations must continue to support Ukraine in order for the country to achieve military success in the war against Russia. Johnson asserted that if Russian President Vladimir Putin is permitted to get away with his crimes and redraw the borders of Europe by force, he will repeat the act elsewhere in the former Soviet Union's periphery.

Johnson, on August 27, wrote in an opinion piece for Daily Mail that other nations would learn that using violence and aggression can be successful, which would start a new cycle of political and economic instability. The Russian president believes that "soft" European politicians will not be willing to fight, and that this winter "we will throw in the sponge, take off the sanctions, and go begging for Russian oil and gas," Johnson wrote.

"That is why we must continue to back the Ukrainians and their military success continues to be remarkable. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown his country is fundamentally unconquerable. Now is the time for the West to double down our support (for Ukraine), not to go wobbly," Johnson added.

According to the outgoing British PM, Putin's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine spooked the energy markets. Putin's war is costing British consumers money, doubling their energy bill, he said. Putin's position weakens with each passing month, Johnson concluded, adding that the Russian President's ability "to bully and blackmail is diminishing", while Britain's position "will grow stronger."

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian S-300 rocket hits residential area in Kharkiv

According to local police, a Russian S-300 rocket struck a residential area in Kharkiv, injuring one person. The rocket landed on a street in Kharkiv's historical district, leaving a large crater and damaging residential buildings. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military command said its forces repelled Russian assaults on Soledar, Zaitseve, and Mayorsk in the Donetsk region.

A Ukrainian air attack destroyed a Russian air defence system in the Kherson region, according to Ukraine's southern military command, while the Antonivskyi and Daryivskiy bridges remained inaccessible to heavy vehicles following previous raids. Further, Russian forces fired missiles and artillery across the river from Europe's largest nuclear power plant, authorities said, as concerns about safety at the Russian-controlled plant remained after it was temporarily shut down.

Grad missiles and artillery shells were fired at the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, which are about 10 kilometres (6 miles) apart and across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

