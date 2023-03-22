Zelenskyy Invites Xi Jinping To Join Ukrainian 'peace Formula'

A peace formula was conveyed to Russia's top ally China, asking the Xi Jinping-led country to actively take part in the idea both publicly and through diplomatic channels.

Embattled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy made this remark at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The Japanese PM visited Ukraine on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy invites Xi to join 'peace formula'

Zelenskyy's statement comes at a time when China's paramount leader concluded his state visit to Russia on Wednesday. It is pertinent to note that Xi's visit to Russia makes it clear and loud that China supports the Kremlin's decision of invading neighboring Ukraine when more than 85 countries, including the US, UK, France, and Germany have strongly condemned the war.

Despite the West's pressure, China has not yet condemned the destruction that Ukraine is facing due to Russia. However, China came up with a so-called "political solution" to the Ukraine conflict on the first anniversary of the war. China's "political solution to the Ukrainian crisis" contained 12 points, which were criticized by the United States and European countries.

Xi's visit to Russia was a "journey of friendship, cooperation, and peace": China

Meanwhile, criticizing the US for providing military support to Ukraine, China on Wednesday said Xi Jinping’s just-concluded visit to Russia was a "journey of friendship, cooperation, and peace." The fact of the matter is that Xi's trip, which ended on Wednesday, signaled no new progress in ending the brutal war in Ukraine while shoring up President Vladimir Putin’s standing amid growing efforts to isolate him and his government internationally.

Reiterating China's claims, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin again expressed that Beijing continues to remain neutral in the conflict and said it had "no selfish motives on the Ukraine issue, has not stood idly by... or taken the opportunity to profit itself," said Wang at a daily media briefing. "What China has done boils down to one word, that is, to promote peace talks," he added. Also, the Chinese spokesperson accused the US of lacking impartiality and of "fanning the flames" of the war by sending lethal weapons to Ukraine.

