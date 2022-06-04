Zelenskyy Lauds US For Aid Amid War; 'true Leader In Ukraine's International Support'

As the war in Eastern Europe transcended 100 days, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded the assistance provided by the United States, stating that the country has become "a true leader in Ukraine's international support." In his video address to the United States Conference of Mayors on Friday, Zelenksyy said that both Ukrainians and Americans are aware of the dangers of tyranny. He further claimed that the world has seen various tyrannies at different times under the aegis of different flags.

"All such tyrannies are united by the fact that they despise the rights and freedoms of ordinary people. Tyrants do not recognize the rights and freedoms of local government. And it is usually the free people in the cities which still choose freedom that put an end to the history of tyrants," Zelenskyy stated, adding that tyrants must be denied access to the free world in order to put an end to this. The Ukrainian President also termed the Russian forces as "ruthless," and accused them of killing a large number of civilians and destroying residential infrastructures in his country.

Zelenskyy calls for more support for the United24 platform

"Bridges and roads, houses and hospitals, schools and factories. Burned-out cities, universities, and maternity hospitals were destroyed by missiles. Ruins are all that is left behind by the Russians," he remarked. In an attempt to stop Russia, Zelenskyy also called for more support for the United24 platform -- a global initiative to support Ukraine which was launched on May 5 by the Ukrainian authorities. "United24 is not just fundraising. It is also one of the ways to prove to Russia that evil will not win," Zelenskyy asserted.

Zelenskyy expresses displeasure at US cities maintaining 'brotherly' ties with Russian cities

Furthermore, the Ukrainian leader also expressed his displeasure, claiming dozens of American cities maintain the so-called "brotherhood" with the cities of the Russian Federation. "Chicago and Moscow. Jacksonville and Murmansk. San Diego - Vladivostok. Albany and Tula. What do these connections give you? Probably nothing. But they give Russia the opportunity to say that it is not isolated, even after beginning such a war," Zelenskyy noted. He further claimed that Ukraine will be able to defend freedom, and people will again be able to live peacefully and safely in Ukrainian cities. He also urged the United States to help in Ukraine's ambitious project to rebuild the country after the war.

Image: AP