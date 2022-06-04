Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Italian Leader Warns Of "bread War" In Africa Amid Food Crisis

The Russian war in Ukraine has entered day 102 with over 14 million Ukrainians forced to flee their homes to seek safe shelter, said the UN. Meanwhile, as the battle gained momentum in east Ukraine, Moscow has agreed to restore infrastructure ahead of winter in Donetsk & Luhansk. The EU President on the other hand called on all members to expedite Kyiv's accession to the bloc.

Russia Ukraine war

IMAGE: AP

21:00 IST, June 5th 2022
Zelenskyy Claims Over 300 Churches, Heritage Sites Destroyed By Russian Troops Amid War

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian artillery has destroyed more than 113 churches across the country, days after he admitted that 200 heritage sites were also obliterated. The war between what was once the third-largest nuclear power in the world and the immediate successor of the USSR has now continued for over 14 weeks with thousands of casualties reported on both sides. On Saturday, Zelenskyy said that amongst dozens of annihilated churches were those which withstood Nazis in the second world war and those which were constructed after the disintegration of the Soviet Union. 

20:36 IST, June 5th 2022
Poland: Protest Outside Hungarian Embassy Over Hungary's Stance On EU Curbs Against Russia

A performance was held outside the Hungarian Embassy in Poland to protest against Hungary's stance on European Union sanctions against Russia on Saturday, June 4. People participated in a performance where participants played the roles of Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, Ukrinform reported. The people showed the leaders and Patriarch Kirill dancing and even placed a dummy Druzhba oil pipeline which symbolically showed 'Ukrainian blood flowing instead of oil.' 

20:09 IST, June 5th 2022
Azov regiment commander's wife claims she can not contact her husband for last 7 days

Amid reports of Ukrainian soldiers being in the captivity of Russia, the wife of Azov regiment commander Denis Prokopenko said she had not spoken to her husband for the last one week. According to her, Prokopenko is in a detention centre in the DPR (Donetsk People's Republic). She said that she had spoken for only 30 seconds during her last call.

 

19:51 IST, June 5th 2022
Pope Francis urges Russia and Ukraine to initiate peace talks as war crosses 100 days

As the Russian offensive continues even after 100 days of the war, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis, on Sunday, urged both countries to return to the negotiations table for the shake of humanity.
While speaking after the Queen of Heaven prayer on Pentecost, Francis called the current situation "a nightmare" and said it is a "denial of God's dream".

19:32 IST, June 5th 2022
Russia puts more strength behind ‘creeping’ Ukraine advance

Reinforced Russian troops backed by airstrikes pummeled a portion of eastern Ukraine on Saturday, blowing up bridges and shelling apartment buildings as they fought to capture two cities that would put a contested province under Moscow’s control, Ukrainian officials said.

Russian and Ukrainian forces battled street-by-street in Sievierodonetsk and neighbouring Lysychansk, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said. Russian strikes killed four people, including a mother and child, in the nearby village of Hirske, Haidai said.

The cities are the last major areas of Luhansk province still held by Ukraine. The Russian attacks are central to the Kremlin’s reduced wartime goal of seizing the entire Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for eight years and established self-proclaimed republics.

Russia also escalated attacks in Donetsk, the other province that makes up the Donbas, the Ukrainian military said as the war reached its 101st day.

Image: AP

AP

19:05 IST, June 5th 2022
Hungary's Top Official Claims Zelenskyy Has 'mental Problems', Ukraine Condemns Comments

Hungary's parliament Speaker Laszlo Kever criticised the Ukrainian President's way of asking for help from his allies amid the ongoing war with Russia. Kever said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's way of harshly asking for help from his partners shows he has "mental problems". "Statements by the president of Ukraine are sometimes strange. Usually, those who need help ask for it politely persistently, but ask, not demand or threaten. One usually threatens enemies, not those they want to have as friends. There is a personal mental problem here," Kever told Hungarian newspaper 444.hu.

 

18:39 IST, June 5th 2022
Italian leader warns of "bread war" in African countries amid food crisis

As the Ukrainian ports have been blocked for three months in a row, an Italian minister believes a "bread war" has already begun in African nations. The Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, said that the situation in several vulnerable countries, especially African nations, which are already facing the worst ever food crisis, has plunged into a further "food emergency". 
"The global bread war is already going on and we must stop it. We risk political instability in Africa. For the proliferation of terrorist organizations, for coups: this can lead to the grain crisis that we are experiencing," The Business Tribune quoted Di Maio as saying. 

 

18:12 IST, June 5th 2022
France exploring ways to minimise dependence on Russian oil: Finance Minister

Amid the ongoing war and the EU's plan to minimise Russian oil purchases, France has now in touch with the United Arab Emirates, a top French official told Europe 1 radio. According to the media report, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France is exploring ways to find an alternative to Russian oil. Notably, on June 3, the European Union decided to embargo oil purchases from the aggressor. Since then, several countries are now looking for alternatives.

 

17:47 IST, June 5th 2022
Ukraine police video of Lysychansk shelling aftermath

Russian forces continued their push to take ground in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, with missiles and airstrikes carried out on cities and villages of the Luhansk region, with the war now past the 100-day mark. Ukrainian police on Sunday shared a video showing the aftermath of Russian shelling in the city of Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region. The video shows damaged administrative buildings, residential buildings and roads. Representatives of the Luhansk branch of the National Police said they have been documenting the damage in the area. A statement issued by the National Police said the headquarters for distributing humanitarian aid had been burnt to the ground. Police claimed that more than 40 people had been living permanently in the building but no information on casualties was provided.

 

17:24 IST, June 5th 2022
Watch: Latest visuals from the battleground

 

17:12 IST, June 5th 2022
Russia says it destroys Western tanks near Kyiv

The Russian Defence Ministry said Sunday it had destroyed a Western supply of T-72 tanks and other armoured vehicles on the outskirts of Kyiv. The Ministry's spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said the Russian air forces hit tanks provided by "Eastern European countries" being stored in a car repair facility, with high-precision missiles. Konashenkov also said Russian forces in the Odesa region shot down a Ukrainian An-26 aircraft carrying weapons and military equipment. The Defence Ministry published footage of 203mm Pion self-propelled artillery in action. They destroyed firing positions and observation posts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ministry reported.

16:49 IST, June 5th 2022
Russia Wants Severodonetsk By June 10 As Ukraine Recaptures Half Of The City: Luhansk Guv

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, the regional administration head of Luhansk Oblast, Serhiy Haidai, claimed that the Russian forces have set a task of capturing Ukraine's Severodonetsk city by June 10. He further stated that the Ukrainian military has regained control of half of the city and also apprehended at least eight occupiers. His comments came amid the fierce battle between the troops of both countries in Ukraine's eastern regions. "Severodonetsk is conditionally divided in half. The Russian troops are making all efforts to complete their task in the region. They did not expect such resistance from Ukraine and kept on spreading lies about capturing the city," Haidai stated on Telegram. 

 

16:30 IST, June 5th 2022
Spain agrees to supply anti-aircraft missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine: Report

A day after the Swiss government granted permission to Italy and Germany to export Swiss-made war equipment to Ukraine, a similar order was issued by Spain on Saturday. According to the sources of El Pais, Spain agreed to deliver German-made Leopard anti-aircraft missile systems and battle tanks to the war-ravaged nation. Currently, the delivery of a battery of short-range anti-aircraft missile systems Shorad Aspide is being prepared.

 

16:05 IST, June 5th 2022
Russia using phosphorus munition, alleges Ukraine

Ukraine’s General Staff accused Russian forces Sunday of using phosphorus munitions in the Kharkiv region, and said Moscow continues to carry out missile and airstrikes on military and civilian infrastructure, including in Kyiv. In his morning briefing, spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun, claimed that the Russian troops used phosphorus munitions in the area of the Cherkaski Tyshky village in the Kharkiv region. The claim couldn't be independently verified. The update also confirmed strikes on Kyiv, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear from the statement which infrastructure facilities in Kyiv were hit.
 

15:30 IST, June 5th 2022
Putin warns West on giving long-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Sunday, warned the West about giving long-range rocket systems to Ukraine. He said Russia will hit targets ‘we haven’t yet struck.’ Earlier, US President Joe Biden had clarified it would not provide long-range rocket systems to the war-torn country.

 

15:09 IST, June 5th 2022
Turkey to discuss food crisis & unblocking of Ukraine seaports during Lavrov's visit to Ankara: Prez Spox

As Russian forces blocked major Ukrainian seaports, resulting in a food crisis, Turkey stressed the export of agricultural products and fertilizers is crucial to averting the world food emergency. While speaking with his Spanish counterparts, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın, who was there in Madrid, said Ankara will discuss the ongoing situation with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Turkey next week.
"When these grain products pass through the Black Sea and the straits, they will also play a key role in preventing the world food crisis," he said. According to the Turkish diplomat, Ankara's military authorities and other experts in logistics, transportation and agriculture will come together to discuss these issues in the near future.

14:46 IST, June 5th 2022
Russian Missiles Firing On Ukraine 'legitimate Targets' For Destruction: US Envoy To Kyiv

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine now enters day 102, the United States along with its allies providing heavy war weapons to the war-torn nation to face Russian aggression, with Kremlin troops continuously fighting with Ukrainian forces to capture more and more territories. On Saturday, the former US Ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President of the United States Institute of Peace, William Taylor, stated that Ukraine has every right to use weapons provided by the United States and its allies to defeat enemy artillery, even in Russia.

14:25 IST, June 5th 2022
Austin to meet Defense Contact Group in Brussels; Ukraine war on agenda

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Brussels where he will be holding back-to-back meetings with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, he informed on the microblogging post. According to Austin, defence leaders from literally all over the world will be there to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion. He will also meet the NATO defence Minister where he will discuss the NATO membership application of Sweden and Finland.

 

14:04 IST, June 5th 2022
Russia using Tochka missiles to target Lysychansk, says Luhansk governor

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on Telegram that “airstrikes by Ka-52 helicopters were carried out in the areas of Girske and Myrna Dolyna, by Su-25 aircraft - on Ustynivka,” while Lysychansk was hit by a missile from the Tochka-U complex.

A total of 13 houses were damaged in Girske, and five in Lysychansk. Another airstrike was reported in the eastern city of Kramatorsk by its mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko. No one was killed in the attack, he said, but two of the city’s enterprises sustained “significant damage.”

13:36 IST, June 5th 2022
Casualty update: At least 100 Russian troops killed in Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in its daily war update, claimed at least 100 Russian soldiers were killed in the last 24 hours. With the latest announcement, the total Russian casualty reached 31,150. However, the number has been not confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry. 

 

13:14 IST, June 5th 2022
Russian missiles strike Kyiv; mayor confirms one injured

A barrage of Russian missiles struck Ukraine's capital early on Sunday, hitting unspecified “infrastructure” targets, Kyiv's mayor said. No one was reported killed, with one person hospitalized with injuries. The missiles hit the Darnytski and Dniprovski districts in the city and emergency services had arrived at the scene, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. Air raid sirens had gone off around the time of the blasts.

Image: Telegram/@vitaliy_klitschko

 

12:50 IST, June 5th 2022
Watch: Mayor of Lyman, Donetsk region says the city no longer exists

Watch the latest visual here:

 

12:47 IST, June 5th 2022
Ukrainian forces launch counterattack operation in Sieverodonetsk: UK intel

As the Russian forces continue to attack several Ukrainian cities including-- Donbas and Sieverodonetsk- the UK Ministry of Defence, in its daily intelligence report, claimed that the Ukrainian forces have launched a counterattack operation in the eastern region. Notably, the region was earlier gained by the aggressor through concentrating combat units and firepower, the report said.

 

12:24 IST, June 5th 2022
Russia resorting to tactics used in Syrian war: UK MoD

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its latest update said that Russia is using proxy infantry forces for urban clearance operations. It added that such tactics were "previously observed in Syria, where Russia employed V Corps of the Syrian Army to assault urban areas." This approach likely indicates a desire to limit casualties suffered by regular Russian forces, UK MoD said. 

 

11:50 IST, June 5th 2022
Spain ready to deliver Leopard tanks and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine: Report

Spanish publication El Pais on Sunday reported that Madrid is ready to send anti-aircraft tanks and Leopard missiles to the Ukraine military. In addition, the Spanish military will also provide training to Ukrainian counterparts in Latvia. 

 

11:47 IST, June 5th 2022
Ukraine plans to restart football leagues from August

Ukraine plans to resume competitive football in the country in August despite being under attack by Russia after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave approval.

Andriy Pavelko, the president of Ukraine's football federation, revealed details to The Associated Press about his talks with Zelenskyy and the heads of FIFA and UEFA about finding a safe way of playing men's and women's matches on home soil.

Ukraine was forced to abandon its leagues in February when Russia began an invasion that, according to Zelenskyy, has led to “at least tens of thousands" of Ukrainian civilians dying and large swaths of many cities and towns being bombed into rubble.

“I spoke with our president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, about how important football is to distract,” Pavelko said in an interview with the AP, surrounded by Ukraine jerseys and a tactics board in the team meeting room in Cardiff. "From the children to the old people, everyone is focused on the war. Every day they receive information about deaths, about the impact of the war.

Associated Press

11:45 IST, June 5th 2022
Visuals after Russian troops shell districts in Donetsk region

 

11:20 IST, June 5th 2022
Ukraine Seeks Long-range Weapons From US; Assures Will 'never' Attack Russia

Reiterating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, asserted that Kyiv has never attacked Russia, nor will it ever in the future. The Ukrainian diplomat said that Ukrainian armed forces require long-range weapons to defend their country and added that Ukraine continues to hold talks with the United States for long-range weapons, Ukrinform reported. 

10:55 IST, June 5th 2022
3 million children forced to pause their education due to war: Report

Amid the relentless war in Ukraine, it has forced nearly 14 million Ukrainians to flee from their motherland. According to the reports, the dramatic escalation of brutal war forced around three million children to pause their education.

 

10:54 IST, June 5th 2022
Russia 'frustrated' With China For Not Offering More Support Amid War With Ukraine: Report

Russian officials are becoming “increasingly frustrated” with China’s apparent refusal to provide more support to Moscow amid the war with Ukraine, reported The Washington Post. 100 days after the onset of the war in February, the majority of the West stood in support of Kyiv and a handful of nations publicly backed Moscow, such as China and Belarus. However, in an interesting development, the media report quoted a Chinese official describing Beijing’s discussions with Russia as “tense”. 

